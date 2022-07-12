BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than 97,000 households have lost power as severe thunderstorms move through northern and central Maryland, including more than 41,000 households in Baltimore County, according to an outage map provided by Baltimore Gas & Electric.

Per the utility, 41,703 Baltimore County households have lost power as a result of 407 reported outages, BGE said.

In Carroll County, 24,654 of the utility company’s 59,959 customers — or about 41% — are without power. Similarly, 27% of BGE customers in Harford County, or 28,970 households, have lost power.

In Anne Arundel County, 1,411 customers are impacted, and in Baltimore City, the number stands at 1,008.

Baltimore County is reporting the highest number of outages, BGE said.

Anyone BGE customer who is experiencing a power outage or wants to report a downed wire can call the company at 877-778-2222 or use their mobile phone to report the issue at bge.com/outage.

When adverse weather affects our service area, BGE is prepared. If you experience a power outage or need to report a downed wire, please call 877.778.2222. Outages may also be reported online at https://t.co/Cv4HSJGCuv. pic.twitter.com/rEgjxpbgN5 — BGE (@MyBGE) July 12, 2022

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties.

Warnings were in effect for Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Harford and Montgomery counties, as well as Baltimore City, for much of the early evening, with most expiring by 5:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties until 10 p.m.