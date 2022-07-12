BALTIMORE (WJZ) — State officials are tracking multiple transportation delays in the Baltimore area.

The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration initially warned of delays on the commuter trains that travel along the Camden and Bunswick lines.

The severe thunderstorms pummeling the state had created delays of 15 to 20 minutes in the minutes leading up to 6 p.m.

By 6:30 p.m., the MTA announced that service along the Camden line had been suspended.

MARC Camden Line – Service Suspended — Camden Line Service is currently suspended due to several downed trees and severe weather until further notice. Passengers are encouraged to utilize alternative means of transportation at th… https://t.co/vfDNlXGeu7 — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) July 12, 2022

Major delays on interstates are expected too.

About 10 minutes later, the state agency noted that the Brunswick line was experiencing delays of 20 to 40 minutes.

The Maryland State Highway Administration said that down trees and traffic signal outages are contributing to delays on many of the state’s interstates.

Additionally, the light rail that funnels people back and forth from north of Baltimore to below BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport is experiencing delays.

Light RailLink Weather Related Service Advisory — Due to the inclement weather conditions, Light RailLink is currently experiencing delays in north and southbound service. Shuttle bus service will be in place to accommodate pass… https://t.co/vfDNlXGeu7 — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) July 12, 2022

Transportation authorities noted in a service advisory that down trees had contributed to service issues.

“Shuttle bus service will be in place to accommodate passengers between Falls Road and Hunt Valley Stations due to fallen trees on the overhead wires and tracks,” the advisory said.