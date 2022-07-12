BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County public officials and members of the clergy came together Tuesday to condemn recent hate crimes at churches, including racist graffiti on the doors of the Kingdom Celebration Center in Gambrills.

County Executive Steuart Pittman Jr. said the graffiti had a racial epithet against Blacks and the words “in jail.”

Pittman called the Kingdom Celebration Center “one of the greatest institutions in Anne Arundel County” and said the government has worked with the church during the pandemic to feed people and provide a space for children to do their schoolwork.

He addressed the perpetrator: “The leader of this church is a far, far better person than you are today. But the leader of this church has invited you to do what he did and get your life together.”

According to police, officers responded to the church on Monday about 9:30 a.m. after the racist message scrawled in pen or marker on the door was discovered.

“There was also newspapers/litter scattered around the property,” police said.

Anne Arundel County police last week reported a “Black Lives Matter” banner outside the Ark and Dove Presbyterian Church in Odenton had been vandalized for the fifth time in two years, including three instances in the last two months.

Large rectangular holes had been torn in the banner.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the church said: “We are deeply saddened that this act of HATE has been done to our sign, yet again. We hope that anyone who knows anything will report it.”

Bishop Antonio Palmer, senior pastor at the Kingdom Celebration Center, said he was initially saddened by the discovery of the racist graffiti on his church. He said he’s heard from at least one parishioner who’s afraid to come back for services.

“This is an attack on the psyche, morale and momentum of a church that is about doing good toward all men — a church that fights for justice, equality, and an equitable society,” Palmer said.

He added the use of the racial epithet “in any setting is a slur of hatred, with an undertone of brooding violence.”

Surrounded by elected leaders and fellow members of the United Black Clergy of Anne Arundel County, Palmer said he is now determined to continue the church’s community service.

“I woke up more determined to fight against evil with good,” he said.

Del. Shaneka Henson, who represents Anne Arundel County in the Maryland House of Delegates and said she is a member of the Kingdom Celebration Center, noted the legislature approved additional funding for security at houses of worship across the state.

It’s important to put proper security in place before an attack, such as the 2015 shooting at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina or the 2018 shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, she said.

“We don’t have to wait for the perpetrator to make good on the violence that is in their heart, that was expressed in the words that they wrote on the door, for us to step up and provide adequate protection for the pastors and parishioners that are here at this church,” Henson said.

Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal Awad said her department sent a Crisis Intervention Team to the church to provide support, and the agency is in regular contact with the FBI’s civil rights division.

“This vile act is not representative of the many good people who call Anne Arundel County home,” Awad said. “We will not be discouraged by your hatred, whoever you are.”