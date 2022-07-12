ALERT DAYAfternoon Storms; Areal Flood Watch At 4 p.m. For Baltimore, Prince George's & Anne Arundel until 12 a.m. Wednesday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Amazon Prime Day, Deals, Shopping
PETERBOROUGH, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 15: A close-up of a packaged Amazon Prime item in the Amazon Fulfilment centre on November 15, 2017 in Peterborough, England. A report in the US has suggested that over half of all online purchases this Christmas will be made with Amazon. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Amazon’s Prime Day is here but so are sales at a number of other big name stores.

Target, Best Buy and Walmart are just a few other major retailers offering their own competitive deals.

All of their sales will run through Wednesday, July 13th.

As for Prime Day, discounts offered include items like electronics, home goods and toys.

CBS Baltimore Staff