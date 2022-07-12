PETERBOROUGH, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 15: A close-up of a packaged Amazon Prime item in the Amazon Fulfilment centre on November 15, 2017 in Peterborough, England. A report in the US has suggested that over half of all online purchases this Christmas will be made with Amazon. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Amazon’s Prime Day is here but so are sales at a number of other big name stores.
Target, Best Buy and Walmart are just a few other major retailers offering their own competitive deals.READ MORE: Maryland Boy, 14, Killed In Worcester County Hit-And-Run
All of their sales will run through Wednesday, July 13th.READ MORE: Boy, 17, Shot & Killed In Northeast Baltimore, Police Say
As for Prime Day, discounts offered include items like electronics, home goods and toys.MORE NEWS: Maryland's Monkeypox Case Count Climbs To 22, CDC Data Show