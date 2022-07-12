BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three cars were destroyed in a vehicle fire that broke out Tuesday morning at the Towson mall’s parking garage.
The fast-moving fire was reported about 10 a.m. on the fifth floor of the parking garage next to the mall near the corner of Dulaney Valley Road and Fairmount Avenue, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.READ MORE: Bruce Springsteen Returning To Baltimore For First Time Since 2016
It took crews minutes to get the flames under control, but by then three vehicles were destroyed, the fire department said. Fortunately, no one was hurt.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Alert Day Due To Afternoon Storms
Hazardous materials crews were called in to help with a fuel spill related to the vehicle fire.
The incident resulted in a massive presence of first responders near the mall, as well as the evacuation of at least one department store.MORE NEWS: Maryland Boy, 14, Killed In Worcester County Hit-And-Run
It is unclear how the vehicles caught fire. The fire department said the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.