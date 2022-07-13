BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One man is dead following a shooting early Wednesday morning in Baltimore, authorities said.
About 2:30 a.m., patrol officers were called to a shooting in the 500 block of West Mulberry Street, where they found the victim shot, Baltimore Police said.READ MORE: Closures & Delays: Maryland Schools, Government Offices & Businesses
The unidentified victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds, but he did not survive, police said.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Partly Cloudy, Storm Damage Cleanup Continues
No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released.MORE NEWS: Thousands Of Marylanders Lose Power As Severe Thunderstorms Move Through Area
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-21 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.