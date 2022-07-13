BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As of 6 a.m. this morning, 72,585 BGE customers have lost power due to severe thunderstorms that moved through northern and central Maryland yesterday, according to an outage map provided by Baltimore Gas & Electric.
Per the utility company, there are as many as 30,348 households without power in Baltimore County this morning.READ MORE: Man Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore, Police Say
Of those in the county, there are 678 reported outages.
In Carroll County, 11,223 of the utility company’s 59,959 customers — or about nearly 20% — have been affected; the number of outages is 214 as of this morning.
Roughly 17 percent of BGE customers in Harford County, or 469 are without power.READ MORE: Closures & Delays: Maryland Schools, Government Offices & Businesses
According to BGE, Prince George’s County is reporting 137 outages this morning.
In Anne Arundel County, less than 5 percent of BGE’s nearly 260,000 customers in that area are without power.
Additionally, BGE reports customers in Baltimore City, Calvert County, Howard County and Montgomery also are less than 5 percent affected this morning.
Any BGE customer who is experiencing a power outage or wants to report a downed wire can call the company at 877-778-2222 or use their mobile phone to report the issue at bge.com/outage.
MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: Partly Cloudy, Storm Damage Cleanup Continues
When adverse weather affects our service area, BGE is prepared. If you experience a power outage or need to report a downed wire, please call 877.778.2222. Outages may also be reported online at https://t.co/Cv4HSJGCuv. pic.twitter.com/rEgjxpbgN5
— BGE (@MyBGE) July 12, 2022