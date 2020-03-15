BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Numerous events around Maryland have been postponed or canceled as the number of positive coronavirus cases continues to increase around the state, country and globally.

This list was last updated on March 15, 2020.

Gov. Larry Hogan has asked residents to avoid large gatherings, including at bars, restaurants and movie theaters, as the state’s positive cases continue to rise. Officials are also asking businesses to cancel large events.

Maryland officials banned all public events with more than 250 people.

Maryland, D.C. and Virginia are under states of emergency.

Here’s a list of all the closures around the state:

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT:

9:30 Club & The Anthem: I.M.P, the group that owns the Merriweather Post Pavillion, is postponing all shows at 9:30 Club, Lincoln Theatre and The Anthem and the U Street Music Hall in DC until at least April 1.

Patrons who bought tickets should contact I.M.P for a refund. Click here for more details.

Annapolis Opera: The Annapolis Opera has canceled its performance of Susannah on March 13, 15.

Annapolis Film Festival: Organizers are “working hard considering a number of creative alternatives to the event.” Specific details have not been announced.

All-State Festival: The Maryland Music Educators Association has canceled the All-State Festival set to be held this weekend.

Battle of the Bands (Baltimore): The finals scheduled for Friday have been postponed.

Baltimore Museum of Art: The Baltimore Museum of Art canceled events surrounding the opening of 2020 Vision and Candice Breitz: Too Long, Didn’t Read. They also canceled the members opening party on March 14-15. They also postponed or canceled any events through April 12. All public areas of the museum will also be closed from March 16 until at least March 31. For more information, click here.

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra: The orchestra announced Thursday it is canceling all concerts and public events through Saturday, March 21 at both the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall and the Music Center at Strathmore.

Bromo Seltzer Arts Tower: The Baltimore Office of Promotion & Arts announced the closure of all attractions and galleries starting March 14.

Casinos: Maryland casinos are closing while as per an order by Gov. Hogan.

Hippodrome Theatre: Performances of “Celtic Woman Celebration – The 15th Anniversary Tour” and “The Band’s Visit” will be postponed. More information will come in the next week or two.

Maryland Zoo: The Maryland Zoo is closing while there are COVID-19 concerns.

Modell Performing Arts Center at The Lyric: All events through March 18 have been postponed. Some have been rescheduled; visit their website for the latest information.

National Aquarium: The National Aquarium is closing starting Saturday, March 14 through at least Friday, March 27. People who purchased tickets can get a refund or reschedule their visit.

Pearl Jam: A Pearl Jam concert scheduled for March 28 at Royal Farms Arena has been postponed.

PODCADE ’20: PODCADE ’20 has been canceled.

2020 Santé: The National Kidney Foundation’s 2020 Santé – A Taste of Baltimore has been postponed.

Racetracks: All Maryland racetracks are closed per order of Gov. Hogan.

School 33 Art Center: The Baltimore Office of Promotion & Arts announced the closure of all attractions and galleries starting March 14.

Six Flags America: Six Flags America is suspending operations. It had been set to open on March 28.

Smithsonian: The Smithsonian has canceled all public events, programming and gatherings through May 3.

The Cloisters: The Baltimore Office of Promotion & Arts announced the closure of all attractions and galleries starting March 14.

Top Of The World: The Baltimore Office of Promotion & Arts announced the closure of all attractions and galleries starting March 14.

Walters Art Museum: The Walters Art Museum is remaining open during normal business hours, but is canceling all programming through April 12. For the latest, click here.

BUSINESSES:

Columbia Mall: Howard County Executive Calvin Ball asked that the Columbia Mall be shut down for the next seven days.

Dogwatch Tavern: This and other Fells Point businesses are temporarily closing for an indefinite period of time, until public health officials give the OK.

Fish Tales Bar & Grille: The Ocean City hotspot closed for the weekend.

Flying Dog Brewery: Flying Dog has closed their tasting room and canceled all events at the brewery.

Harford Mall: All events, including visits from the Easter Bunny, are canceled.

Kooper’s Tavern:This and other Fells Point businesses are temporarily closing for an indefinite period of time, until public health officials give the OK.

Poppy & Stella: This and other Fells Point businesses are temporarily closing for an indefinite period of time, until public health officials give the OK.

Slainte Irish Pub:This and other Fells Point businesses are temporarily closing for an indefinite period of time, until public health officials give the OK

The Admiral’s Cup: This and other Fells Point businesses are temporarily closing for an indefinite period of time, until public health officials give the OK

The Horse You Came In On Saloon: This and other Fells Point businesses are temporarily closing for an indefinite period of time, until public health officials give the OK

COMMUNITY:

Baltimore St. Patrick’s Day Parade: The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is canceled.

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra: All concerts and public events are canceled through March 21. The ticket office will contact people who bought tickets.

CASH Campaign of Maryland: The Money Power Day on March 28 has been canceled.

Downtown Partnership of Baltimore: The State of Downtown Breakfast on March 26 has been postponed.

Harford County Public Library: All public programs are suspended through the end of March. Library branches will remain open.

Ocean City’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade: The Delmarva Irish American Club (DIAC) has decided to cancel this weekend’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Ocean City.

St. Vincent de Paul of Baltimore: The Empty Bowls fundraiser scheduled for March 21 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds has been canceled.

Westminster: The Celtic Canter Races, Downtown Irish Festival and Pub Crawl are all canceled. The races and festival will not be rescheduled. Race registrants will receive a full refund.

GOVERNMENT:

Annapolis, City Of: City offices, including the city’s permit counter and event permit office will be closed beginning Monday, March 16. The Pip Moyer Recreation Center will close at 6 p.m. on March 13. All city public meetings and events are canceled. For more information, visit the city’s website.

Anne Arundel County Public Library: All community events, programs and meeting rooms are closed through May 2. All branches will be closed through March 29.

Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks: Senior centers will close indefinitely. Child care programs will be closed starting March 16 until schools reopen. Many other facilities are closed. Visit the department’s website for more details.

Amtrak: Some trains between New York and Washington have been suspended due to reduced demand. Keystone Service in Pennsylvania will also operate on a reduced schedule. For the latest information, click here.

Baltimore City: The Register of Wills office will shift to an appointment-only schedule. Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young has also put into place a policy ending any evictions while schools are closed.

Baltimore County Public Library: All branches will be closed from March 16 through March 29. Programs will be canceled through May 3. Fines won’t be collected during the closure. For the latest information, visit the library’s website.

Courts/Jury Duty: Jury trials in Maryland have been suspended beginning Monday, March 16 through Friday, April 3. Check http://mdcourts.gov/ for the latest information.

Columbia Association: All facilities closed at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 15 and will remain closed through Sunday, March 29. This includes all sports and fitness facilities (fitness clubs, Haven on the Lake, pools, tennis, ice skating, golf, SportsPark, etc) all Community Services facilities including Art Center, Youth & Teen Center, Archives, and DogPark, CA HQ and the customer service center. All public programs, classes and events also canceled until March 29.

State courts will close to the public for three weeks starting Friday, March 13.

Maryland General Assembly: The GA is ending its session Sine Die on Wednesday, to reconvene for an emergency session in May.

Harford County Public Library: Branches will be closed from March 15 to March 31. All fees will be waived and all return dates will be extended to April 15.

Howard County Recreation and Parks: All events and gatherings are canceled through April 30. League play is delayed through at least March 30.

Laurel City Government: All City boards, commissions and committee meetings are suspended until further notice.

Maryland Comptroller: Branch offices will close to the public as of Friday, March 13. Beginning Monday, March 16, some staff will be available to answer calls and emails. For more information, click here.

Montgomery County Public Library: All branches will be closed from Monday, March 16 to Friday, March 27.

Montgomery County Recreation Centers: All centers and programs will be canceled beginning Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.

Montgomery County Parks: All indoor facilities will be closed from Monday, March 16 through March 31.

MVA: The Maryland Vehicle Administration will only see drivers by appointment only.

Nursing Homes: The State of Maryland has implemented visiting restrictions and screenings at nursing and rehabilitation centers, assisted living campuses, and retirement communities. Visitors are limited to only essential people.

Pratt Libraries: The Pratt Libraries in Baltimore have canceled all events through March 31. All branches will be closed from March 14 to March 30. For more information, click here.

Prince George’s County Public Library: All libraries will be closed until further notice beginning March 16. Late fines will be waived.

State Government: Those wishing to testify on legislation at the State House should submit electronic testimony; all public gatherings at the State House have been canceled and hearings will be limited to sponsors only.

Senior Centers: The Maryland Department of Aging is closing senior centers across the state. Visit their website for more details.

University System of Maryland: All USM employees should shift to working from home, students should return immediately from study abroad programs and gatherings of 250 or more people should be canceled or postponed. Each individual campus will make its own decisions about sporting events. More information is available here.

U.S. Congress: The U.S. Congress and U.S. Senate buildings are closed to the public until April 1.

POLITICS:

State of the City: Mayor Jack Young has postponed his State of the City address that was scheduled for March 23 at Coppin State University.

Maryland General Assembly: The session is ending early and will reconvene in May for an emergency session.

RELIGIOUS:

Catholic Church: All public Masses have been canceled until further notice, the Archdiocese of Baltimore said Saturday night. All churches within the Archdiocese of Baltimore had been asked to limit attendance at all Masses and events to fewer than 250 people. Catholic schools will be closed between March 16 and 27.

Episcopal Church: The Episcopal Diocese of Maryland is canceling public worship services starting March 15 and lasting until at least March 27. A virtual worship service will be available online here. The diocese is also banning the distribution of wine for the next few months.

The sign outside the Baltimore Basilica reads “Mary, Mother of the sick, Pray for us.” The Archdiocese cancelled masses until further notice because of #coronavirus #COVIDー19 #Baltimore @wjz pic.twitter.com/iZrIOZswWd — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 15, 2020

SCHOOLS:

Colleges: Several Maryland and DC universities and colleges started Spring Break early or extended Spring Break and are moving to online-only classes at least through the end of March. LATEST HERE

FIRST Chesapeake: All district events, including robotics events at McDonough School March 14 and 15, are canceled.

Loyola University Maryland’s “Building a Better World Through Business” event series from March 24 to 26 is canceled.

Naval Academy: Midshipmen will not return from Spring Break until the weekend of March 28. Online/remote instruction will begin on March 20.

Public Schools: All public schools will be closed from March 16 to March 27. Baltimore City Schools will offer three free meals per day while schools are closed.

Two Prince George’s County schools closed early for cleaning after officials said someone affiliated with the school traveled to a high-risk country for coronavirus. School districts have canceled all out-of-state field trips and international travel.

SPORTS:

Baltimore Shamrock 5K: The Baltimore Shamrock 5K has been canceled. All race registrations will be deferred to the 2021 race.

Johns Hopkins University: The University has suspended activities for all seven of its spring athletic teams through April 12. The affected programs include men’s and women’s lacrosse, baseball, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s track.

The Masters: Fred Ridley, the chairman of Augusta National Golf Club released a statement Friday morning announcing that the 2020 Masters Tournament scheduled to be played at the beginning of April, has been postponed due to the evolving situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Maryland Black Bears: The NAHL announced all 2019-2020 regular-season games have been suspended until further notice.

Maryland Jockey Club: Pimlico, Laurel Park and Rosecroft Raceway will temporarily close to the public. Live racing will resume on Friday without spectators.

Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association: The Boys and Girls State Basketball Tournaments, scheduled for March 12 through March 14 have been postponed until further notice.

The Boys and Girls State Basketball Tournaments which were scheduled for Thursday, 3/12 through Saturday, 3/14 have been postponed until further notice! We will post more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/Xs1DzaCT2N — MPSSAA (@MPSSAA_Org) March 12, 2020

MLS: The Major Soccer League canceled their season for the next 30 days.

Major League Soccer Suspends Season for 30 Days pic.twitter.com/P0HEPmsnkx — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 12, 2020

NBA: The Washington Wizards have canceled games indefinitely following protocol by the NBA after two players on the Utah Jazz tested positive for the coronavirus.

NCAA: All NCAA winter and spring championships have been canceled, CBS Sports reports.

NHL: The National Hockey League has paused its season.

Orioles: People who bought tickets directly from the Orioles will have their purchases refunded for all spring training games. Those who bought tickets through sites like Ticketmaster, StubHub or Orioles.com or at the Ed Smith Stadium box office will get a refund on the credit card used for the purchase. People who paid with cash should mail the tickets to:

Baltimore Orioles

Spring Training Ticket Refunds

Ed Smith Stadium

2700 12th Street

Sarasota, FL 34237

Patriot League: The U.S. Naval Academy, Loyola University and American University and seven other colleges and universities in the Patriot League have canceled spring athletics.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.