COVID-19 IN MD:State Hits New COVID Record With Nearly 3.8K New Cases In One Day
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMMacGyver
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs

2020 wasn’t exactly how we planned. This year we’ve all missed something. But sometimes that helps us appreciate other things.

We want to end the year on a positive note. We want to hear what you’re grateful for and we will be sharing those messages throughout December on-air, online and on social media.

Here’s how to submit to the campaign:

  1. Write your message or what you’re grateful for on piece of paper. (Marker works best on white paper, but please be creative!)
  2. Take a picture or video of you (and your household) with the sign. If it’s a video, you can feel free to say your message too!
  3. Then you can submit the photo of video to us three ways:
    • Post it on Twitter or Instagram and tag us using #BeOnWJZ
    • Email the video or photo to us at grateful@wjz.com
    • Or use the form below to upload the photo or video.