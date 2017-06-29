The Ultimate List Of 2018 4th Of July Fireworks Displays In Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For those who don’t travel for the 4th of July holiday, one of the biggest questions every year is where to find the best fireworks close to home.

Well, we’ve taken the liberty of creating a list, broken down by county, of where to watch the patriotic displays of colorful explosions.

Except where otherwise noted, displays are scheduled for Wednesday, July 4, 2018. (If we missed one, let us know! E-mail us at wjzwebcontactmanagement@cbs.com and put “fireworks” in the subject line!)

Allegany County

Cumberland — Cumberland’s annual July 4th Fireworks Display will be held at Constitution Park on Fort Avenue beginning at 9:30 p.m. MORE INFO HERE

Anne Arundel County

Annapolis — The annual Annapolis Harbor fireworks show will begin around 9:15 p.m. The display will be launched from a barge in the Harbor and can be viewed from many locations in the area. A parade will take place earlier in the day.

Glen Burnie — (July 3) Sawmill Creek Park MORE INFO HERE

Baltimore County

Baltimore — Fullerton Park, 4303 Fullerton Avenue, Baltimore 21236 MORE INFO HERE

Catonsville –– Catonsville High School, 421 Bloomsbury Avenue, Catonsville 21228 MORE INFO HERE

Cockeysville — (July 3) Join the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra in Oregon Ridge Park (13401 Beaver Dam Road) for their Star-Spangled Spectacular. The annual celebration features Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture, Sousa’s Stars and Stripes Forever and many more classics, played over a dazzling display of fireworks. Tickets are required. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Cockeysville — (July 3) Oregon Ridge Park, 13401 Beaver Dam Road, Cockeysville 21030 MORE INFO HERE

Dundalk — Dundalk’s 4th of July fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m. Heritage Association of Dundalk, Grange Elementary School, Dundalk 21222

Jacksonville — (June 30) 3400 Hillendale Heights Road, Jacksonville 21131 MORE INFO HERE

Overlea — Fullerton Park (4304 Fullerton Ave.) Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. MORE INFO HERE

Owings Mills — (July 5) Green Spring Valley Hunt Club, 30 Green Spring Valley Road, Owings Mills 21117 MORE INFO HERE

Parkton — (July 1) Hereford Field (next to Hereford High School), 17220 York Road, Parkton 21120 MORE INFO HERE

Pikesville — (July 3) Woodholme Country Club, 300 Woodholme Avenue, Pikesville 21208 MORE INFO HERE

Pikesville — (July 3) Suburban Golf Club, 7600 Park Heights Avenue, Pikesville 21208 MORE INFO HERE

Towson — Loch Raven Academy, 8101 Lasalle Road, Towson 21286 MORE INFO HERE

Baltimore City

Inner Harbor — Commemorate Independence Day with live music and celebratory fireworks in the heart of downtown Baltimore. The Fourth of July Celebration takes place from 7 to 10 p.m. on July 4. MORE INFO HERE

Calvert County

Chesapeake Beach — (June 30) Fireworks over the bay start at dusk. MORE INFO HERE

Solomons — The Solomons Business Association proudly sponsors the annual Solomons Independence Day fireworks display. Fireworks will be shot from a barge in the Patuxent River staring at 9:15 p.m. and can be viewed from the Riverwalk. MORE INFO HERE

Carroll County

Westminster — Carroll County Farm Museum, 500 S. Center Street. Festivities begin at 2 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m. MORE INFO HERE

Cecil County

Chesapeake City — (July 1) 108 Bohemia Avenue, 21915. Enjoy an evening of food, music, and fireworks. Festivities begin at 4:00 pm near Pell Gardens with food, vendors, and music. Fireworks Display – starts around 9:30 pm. . MORE INFO HERE

North East — (July 3) North East Community Park, 200 Walnut Street. Fireworks begins at 9:30 pm. MORE INFO HERE

Charles County

Indian Head — Village Green Park. Events begin at 3:30 p.m. Fireworks at 9:10 p.m. MORE INFO HERE

Waldorf — Celebrate Charles is a family-friendly Independence Day event with live music, food and fireworks. It will begin at Regency Furniture Stadium (11765 St. Linus Drive) at 4:30 p.m. Fireworks are scheduled for 9:30 p.m

Dorchester County

Cambridge — The Cambridge, Maryland, fireworks show over the Choptank River are scheduled for July 4 at dusk (usually a little bit after 9 p.m.). Best viewing spots include Great Marsh Park, near Somerset Avenue and Hambrooks Boulevard and Long Wharf Park, near High and Water Streets. MORE INFO HERE

Frederick County

Brunswick — (July 3) The City’s 2017 fireworks display will take place at 9:30 p.m. The fireworks will be launched at the entrance to Brunswick Middle School. The Brunswick Municipal Swimming Pool will be open for FREE swimming from 6 to 8 p.m. that evening. MORE INFO HERE

Frederick — “Frederick’s 4th,” an Independence Day celebration that begins at noon, will be held in Baker Park. There’s something for everyone at this festival, and it’s topped off with a fireworks display at dusk.

Middletown — (June 30) Independence Day Celebration starts at noon, fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. MORE INFO HERE

Walkersville — (July 3) Walkerville Volunteer Fire Company Carnival fireworks at 10 pm MORE INFO HERE

Garrett County

McHenry — Fire on the Mountain Fireworks Display. The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce presents the annual Fire on the Mountain Fireworks Display. Fireworks launched from the top of Bear Claw Tubing Park at Wisp Resort out toward the waters of Deep Creek Lake. Viewing spots include the scenic overlook on Rt. 219, McHenry Cove on Deep Creek Lake and businesses in McHenry.

Broadford — Broadford Park Oakland. The Garrett Community Concert Band and The Garrett Choral Society present a musical celebration of our Nation’s Birthday of July Fourth at the Broadford Park July Third Firework Festivities. The celebration begins at 7:30 pm at Pavilion #1 where there is plenty of room for picnics in the beautiful surroundings. Fireworks begin at 9:30 pm.

Harford County

Bel Air — Rockfield Park, 9:30 p.m. Spectators may watch from any permitted area in or around the Town of Bel Air. Other holiday events begin earlier in the day. MORE INFO HERE

Havre de Grace — (July 1) Annual 4th of July Celebration, featuring regionally renowned parade and fireworks. Fireworks at dark, shot from a barge. Best viewing areas will be: Concord Point Park, Tydings Basin, Maritime Museum, Decoy Museum, and Veterans Park. MORE INFO HERE

Howard County

Columbia – A fireworks display can be observed from Lake Kittamaquandi (10221 Wincopin Circle) starting at 9:30 p.m. Music and children’s activities begin at 5 p.m. MORE INFO HERE

Kent County

Chestertown — Chester River, Wilmer Park. 9:20 p.m. MORE INFO HERE

Rock Hall (July 3) — Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. over the harbor. MORE INFO HERE

Montgomery County

Gaithersburg – (June 30) Bohrer Park at Summit Hall Farm. This year the Celebrate! Gaithersburg Festival and the Independence Day Fireworks are combined for one great big fun family event. Enjoy all the best highlights of Gaithersburg’s lively street festival, with multiple stages for live music plus great food, unique crafts, and plenty of activities for kids, AND cap-off the evening with spectacular fireworks and an illuminating SummerGlo After Party. MORE INFO HERE

Germantown – “Germantown Glory” will begin at the SoccerPlex in the South Germantown Recreational Park (18041 Central Park Circle, Boyds) at 7 p.m. Fireworks will begin at approximately 9:15 p.m. Low lawn chairs, blankets and coolers are welcome at both events. Food vendors will be on site. No alcoholic beverages are permitted. MORE INFO HERE

Poolesville – Soccer fields at Hughes Road and Sugarland Road. Festivities go from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. MORE INFO HERE

Rockville – Mattie J.T. Stepanek Park, 1800 Piccard Drive. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at around 9:15 p.m. The park offers great spectator viewing and ample, convenient parking. Bring your own food and beverages as there are no food vendors on site. Please bring blankets or lawn chairs for your family. MORE INFO HERE

Takoma Park – This year is Takoma Park’s 128th Independence Day celebration. A parade is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., and an evening program that ends with fireworks will begin at 7 p.m. at Takoma Park Middle School (7611 Piney Branch Road).

Prince George’s County

College Park — The University of Maryland and the City of College Park are once again breaking out the red, white and blue for a fabulous July 4th celebration. A free concert and fireworks are on tap for Independence Day at the University of Maryland in Lot 1 adjacent to Campus Drive off Adelphi Road. Fireworks begin around 9 p.m.

District Heights — E. Michael Roll Municipal Building – 2000 Marbury Drive. MORE INFO HERE

Greenbelt — Buddy Attick Park, 555 Crescent Road. Fireworks at dusk. MORE INFO HERE

Laurel — (July 1) – Laurel’s Independence Day celebration begins at Granville Gude Park (Laurel Lake) at 11 a.m. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

Morningside — 6901 Ames Street. MORE INFO HERE

Queen Anne’s County

Chester — (July 3) Chesapeake Heritage and Visitors Center, 425 Piney Narrows Road. Festivities begin at 6 pm. MORE INFO HERE

Saint Mary’s County

Hollywood — (June 30) Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, 24801 Three Notch Road. Gates open at 5 pm. for a carnival and concert, fireworks at dusk. MORE INFO HERE

Somerset County

Crisfield — (July 7) Summers Cove Marina. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. Family oriented day. Food, arts & crafts, military color guards, games for kids. Fireworks to follow at 9:15 p.m. MORE INFO HERE

Talbot County

Easton — At dusk on July 4, best viewed from carnival grounds. MORE INFO HERE

St. Michael’s — (June 30) Big band night and fireworks. With the performance beginning at 7 p.m., the public is invited to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets for an evening of music, dancing, and fireworks along the Miles River. Food, ice cream, and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase during the event. MORE INFO HERE

Washington County

Boonsboro — (July 3) Shafer Park. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. with music by a DJ. At 7 p.m. live music is provided by the Rohrersville Band. Children’s activities abound. Local food for purchase is available. Fireworks display begins at dark. Feel free to bring lawn chairs or a blanket. MORE INFO HERE

Hagerstown — Fireworks at Fairgrounds Park. Opening ceremonies begin at 6 p.m., followed by entertainment at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Sharpsburg — (July 7) Antietam National Battlefield. Maryland Symphony Orchestra – Salute to Independence. Evening concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m.

Williamsport — Byron Memorial Park. Beginning in the afternoon, enjoy concessions, concerts, including a patriotic concert by the Williamsport Community Band followed by a grand fireworks display at dusk. CLICK FOR MORE

Wicomico County

Salisbury — Red White & BOOM. Salisbury’s free community fireworks display returns to Wicomico County Stadium on July 4. The stadium is right across from the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., and fireworks will go off at 9:15 p.m. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Attendees can also enjoy music, food, bounce houses and Americana. MORE INFO HERE

Worcester County

Berlin — (July 3) The town’s Burley Oak Brewing Company will put on fireworks at dusk. Other festivities begin at 6 p.m. MORE INFO HERE

Ocean City — Enjoy a free concert at 8 p.m., followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m. downtown on the beach at North Division Street and simultaneously, uptown at 125th Street at Northside Park. For more information, please call 1-800-626-2326 or the Ocean City Department of Recreation & Parks at 410-250-0125. OC will host fireworks every Monday and Tuesday (time TBA) from July 10 to Sep 5 Fireworks will be visible along the boardwalk.. MORE INFO HERE

Snow Hill — (June 30) Sturgis Park. Fireworks are expected to begin at dusk, close to 9:15 p.m. Bring your family, friends and lawn chairs to see this great fireworks display over the Pocomoke River. There will be food provided by the Snow Hill Rotary Club, ice cream and drinks available prior to the fireworks. Bouncey houses and face painting will be provided for children. MORE INFO HERE