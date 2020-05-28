BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As restaurants around the Baltimore area are closing their dining rooms to comply with Maryland Gov. Hogan’s “social distancing” executive order, many businesses are offering curbside pick-up, carry-out and even delivery options.

If you have a restaurant to add to this map, please tweet at @wjz or use #BeOnWJZ, or email us to submit it. Include the restaurant’s procedures for ordering, a direct web link and a phone number.

Here’s a list of some offering this service.

The full text list:

Aldo’s Ristorante Italiano: Offering carry-out and curbside pickup from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Call 410-727-0700 to place orders. (Note: Aldos is closed for a short break until June 5)

Alma Cocina Latina: They are offering a take-out menu available Thursday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Order online, and they will bring the order out to your car, or call 667-212-4273 to order. Angie’s Seafood: Open for takeout, check out their menu/ordering options here. Amicci’s of Little Italy: Offering curbside pick-up. Call for more details. Attman’s Delicatessen: Open for takeout and delivery. Bambao: Offering pick-up or delivery. Call 443-438-3528 or use the Bambao app. They use DoorDash and Grubhub for delivery Big Cork Vineyards: Maryland-based Big Cork Vineyards is open for meal pickup from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. They’re also offering free shipping for purchases of six or more bottles of wine from their website. Blair’s on Hudson: Open Wednesday through Sunday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Curbside and delivery through Grubhub. For pickup, text or call your order in to 443-939-2440. The restaurant is also offering a 20% discount on all purchases and to-go beer and wine. Bassett’s Restaurant: Located in Montgomery County, Bassett’s Restaurant is offering curbside pickup and takeout options. B.O.P Brick Oven Pizza: Located in Fells Point in Baltimore they are offering carry-out and you can get delivery through DoorDash and Grubhub. Learn more about their hours here. Boston Market: Boston Market is offering free delivery and curbside pickup. Bluebird Cocktail Room & Pub: Offering food and alcohol for takeout and curbside pickup daily, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Cafe Gia Ristorante: Open for curbside pickup or delivery. Call 410-685-6727 or email cafegialittleitaly@gmail.com. Casa Di Pasta: Open for takeout. Call (410) 539-5383 for more information. Capital Grille: Call the restaurant to check out their limited takeaway menu. Ceremony Coffee Roasters: Carry-out and mobile ordering is available through their app at all locations around Baltimore. They’re offering 25% off diners’ first orders. Corner Bakery & Cafe: Order to-go on third-party apps and takeout in store. Charm City Meadworks: The taproom is offering to-go orders seven days a week 12 p.m.-8 p.m. Customers can call 443-961-1072, or walk-in depending on their comfort level. Clavel: Open every day except Sundays and Mondays for curbside pickup between noon and 7 p.m. Text your order to 443-900-8983. Connie’s Chicken and Waffles: Locations at Fells Point and Midtown-Belvedere are offering takeout and delivery services at Broadway Market 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., when you order ahead. It’s also on Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub. Cross Street Market: Some vendors are still serving the community offering food through delivery and pickup. Cracker Barrel: The Linthicum Heights location is open daily from 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. for carry-out and curbside pickup. Cugini’s: Located in Montgomery County, Bassett’s Restaurant is offering curbside pickup and takeout options. Di Pasquale’s Marketplace: Carry-out and delivery is available, though hours have shortened temporarily due to COVID-19. Dunkin’: The company said all Dunkin’ locations are open for delivery or pick-up at this time, you can order on their app. Ekiben: You can order online and time out your food pickup, check it out on their website. Endy’s Grill: Endy’s Grill in Essex is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for delivery and carry-out. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse: Offers takeout and delivery for food and alcohol to-go from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Germano’s Piattini: Open for curbside pickup and delivery between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. You can place your order by calling 410-752-4515 or email piattini.germanos@gmail.com Golden Corral Buffet & Grill: Order to-go on third-party apps and takeout in the store.

Grano Pasta Bar: In Baltimore’s Hampden neighborhood is offering lunch and dinner takeout and delivery via Grubhub, Uber Eats and in-person pickup. For more information, visit their website.

Holy Frijoles: Offering carryout and curbside pickup of Tacos, Burritos and Margaritas. Daily Noon to 9 p.m. Call 410-235-2326 to order.

honeygrow: Carryout and curbside available. Free delivery on all orders using the mobile app. Delivery specials – UberEats (Unlimited free delivery 3/16-3/22), GrubHub (Free Delivery 3/19-3/22), DoorDash (Free delivery on first order through 3/31)

Hooters: Now offering curbside ordering and pickup for anything on the menu.

House of Poolsville: House of Poolsville is offering curbside and pickup options.

Iron Rooster: It’s making its full menu available for carry-out. For more information, click here.

Jimmy’s Famous Seafood: The seafood restaurant is hitting the road with its food truck as well as offering carry-out, meal prep and delivery via Uber Eats and DoorDash.

Johnny Rad’s Pizzeria Tavern: Offering pickup, call 443-759-6464 for your order.

Kona Grill: Kona Grill’s full menu is now available for delivery and takeout. Customers can order on KonaGrill.com or via services like DoorDash and GrubHub.

La Tavola: Open for takeout or delivery through Grubhub.

Ledo Pizza: Order carry-out only, check your local location. For a limited time, guests can enjoy Meatlovers, Veggie and Chicken calzones for $5 each.

LongHorn Steakhouse: Many locations are offering curbside ordering and pickup. Check with the specific restaurant for details.

Lord Baltimore Bakery: Offering grab-and-go options from 7:30 a.m.- 8 p.m. including housemade pastries and daily specials. Beer and wine specials are from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Call 410-539-8400 or Lord Baltimore’s website.



Mahaffey’s Pub: Offers food and alcohol for takeout and delivery.

McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks: Offers curbside pickup and delivery through Grubhub and DoorDash every day from 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. Curbside orders get a 10% discount. Mexican Grill: Located in Montgomery County, offering curbside pickup and takeout. Mo’s Seafood: Open for takeout and delivery. Check out their menu and order options here. Monument City Brewing Company: Offering curbside pickup Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Miss Shirley’s Cafe: Roland Park’s location is open for delivery and pick-up between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. for to-go services: online orders, phone orders, walk-in carryout orders, delivery orders through Grubhub, Postmates, Uber Eats, DoorDash. Olive Garden: Olive Garden is offering free delivery for orders over $40 and carside pickup. Oriental Gourmet: Located in Montgomery County, offering curbside and takeout options. Papa John’s: Papa John’s has regular and contactless delivery options. For more information, visit their website. Papi’s: Both the Fells Point and Hampden locations are available for carryout or deliver through Grubhub. Points South Latin Kitchen: Open for takeout. Call for more information: 443-563-2018. Prinos Mediterranean Grill: Delivery and pick-up options are available. Delivery is also available through Chow Now, Uber Eats, GrubHub and DoorDash. For more information, click here. Rocket to Venus: Carryout and curbside pickup of food and alcohol daily between Noon and 9 p.m. Call 410-235-7887 to order. Rusty Scupper: Offers carryout between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and then again from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Order by calling 410-727-3678. Ruth’s Chris Steak House: Curbside will be available on Tuesdays-Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. DoorDash and Uber Eats ordering is also available. Sabatino’s: The Little Italy restaurant will be offering regular and curbside pickup from 11:30 a.m. to around 8-8:30 p.m. Delivery and pick-up is available by calling 410-727-2667 or ordering through Grubhub or DoorDash. Seasons Pizza: Seasons Pizza now has contactless delivery and curbside pickup. For more information, click here. Sharky’s Bar and Grill: Sharky’s Bar and Grill has carryout and packaged food options. Check out its Facebook page for more information. Subway: Subway is offering free delivery using Uber Eats, DoorDash, Postmates, Grubhub and Seamless using the promo code SUBWAYNOW. Customers can also get a free footlong sub when they order two other footlongs for pick-up/takeout. See their website for more information. Sullivan’s Steakhouse: Sullivan’s Steakhouse is offering free curbside pickup and third-party delivery.

Taste This: Its two Baltimore locations are offering delivery via Grubhub and Uber Eats. Carry-out is also still available. For more information, click here.

Texas Roadhouse: All Texas Roadhouse locations in the State of Maryland are providing curbside to go.