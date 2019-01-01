Latest Videos
Meteorologist Tim Williams Has Your Friday Afternoon UpdateMore snow on its way.
Healthwatch: Medical Marijuana May Relieve Symptoms Of Chronic DiseaseLatest health news on medical marijuana, Alzheimer's disease or more.
Noon Puppy: Mocha2-year-old mix Mocha is looking for a new home.
Chocolate Taste Tester Position Open At CadburyA dream job -- tasting chocolate!
Monster Jam Partners With Casey Cares, BARCSMonster Jam is in Baltimore.
Woman Fatally Shot In Head Wasn't Intended TargetA 21-year-old woman fatally shot in the head in Baltimore Wednesday wasn't the intended target.
Snow Fatigue As Maryland Prepares For More Snow SundayAfter snow overnight, Marylanders are ready for spring but there's more snow on the way.
Another Winter Weather Advisory; More Snow On Its WayMarch is starting with some snow!