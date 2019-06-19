WJZ Morning News & Weather RoundupWJZ Morning News & Weather Roundup

Weather Blog: No Severe AlertsWe do have thunderstorms in the forecast again this day but unlike Monday, and Tuesday, no severe alerts expected.

Coffee With: Maryland Foodie FestChef Kaimana Chee and Chef Zack Trabbold join Linh and Tim to talk about this year's Maryland Foodie Fest.

Marty Bass Wednesday Morning WeatherIt will be warm and humid with some thunderstorms later.

Bob Turk Has The Last Look At Your ForecastBob Turk Has The Last Look At Your Forecast

New Plant Discovered In Maryland, Dept. Of Natural Resources SaysA newly discovered plant is growing right here in Maryland.

New Pilot Program Underway For Digital License Plates In MarylandThe digital age is here, and metal license plates may become a thing of the past.

Baltimore County School Board Approves Verletta White New RoleBaltimore County Public Schools announced that Interim Superintendent Verletta White will continue her employment with the school system as a consultant to the superintendent for the 2019-2020 academic year.

New Program 'Safe Streets' Looks To Curb Violence In BaltimoreFrom Annapolis to City Hall, officials and residents are looking for answers to end violence in Baltimore. City officials said that reducing crime is a top priority- and they hope that a new program called Safe Streets is a step in the right direction.

Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Accident In South BaltimoreBaltimore City Police are investigating after a motorcycle that collided with an MTA Bus left the driver of the motorcycle dead on Tuesday afternoon.

2 Killed After Car Flips In Anne Arundel CountyAuthorities say that two people died in Maryland after the vehicle they were in flipped.

Drug Dealer Sentenced To 15 Years After Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Bust In GreenbeltA drug dealer from Clinton was sentenced Monday after a traffic stop in 2018 led to a drug arrest in Prince George's County.

Officials Looking For Missing Teen From EdgewoodThe Harford County Sheriff's Office is looking for information on the location of Azaria Bennett.

Annapolis Police Asking For Help In Locating A Missing TeenA 15-year-old boy from Annapolis last seen Friday has been reported missing.

Bob Turk Has A Look At Your Tuesday Evening ForecastBob Turk Has A Look At Your Tuesday Evening Forecast

Police Arrest Teen In Series Of Harford County BurglariesPolice have arrested an 18-year-old man in a series of burglaries in the areas of Harford Square and the Windsor Valley apartments.

Officials Investigating After Stabbing In FrederickFrederick Police are investigating after a stabbing in the 100 block of Key Parkway.

Stolen Vehicle Arrest Leads To Drug BustA 28-year-old Frederick woman was arrested Monday after she admitted to stealing a car, police say.

BPD Investigating Social Media Photo Appearing To Show Officer Asleep In Patrol CarBaltimore police are investigating a report of an officer sleeping in his patrol car that has been shared around social media.

Officials Searching For Several Guns Not Yet Found In Howard County Gun Store RobberyPolice are searching for several guns that have still not been found in connection to a robbery at a Howard County gun store.

