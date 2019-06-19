Bowie State University Head Football Coach Damon Wilson will serve as an intern this summer with the New York Jets as part of the Bill Walsh NFL Minority Coaching Fellowship program.
Bowie State Head Football Coach Selected For NFL Minority Coaching Fellowship
Sponsored By
Categories: News, Local News, WJZTV
Latest Videos
Driver Suffers Minor Injuries After Backing Into Wicomico RiverOfficials said the 55-year-old driver accidentally backed up into the river from the Anchorage Nursing Home side.
AAA: 14 Million Drivers High While On Road In Past 30 DaysNearly 70 percent of the people AAA surveyed said they think it's unlikely stoned drivers will get caught.
Victim Identified As Glen Burnie Man In Decades Old Cold CaseNew technology has helped Anne Arundel County Police identify a body found in a trash can in 1985 as Roger Kelso, a Glen Burnie High School graduate.
Cunningham's Chef Is 'Chopped' ChampionA popular Baltimore County restaurant closed its doors early Tuesday to celebrate the success of their own chef.
Market Cited For Selling Egg-Bearing Female CrabsPolice charged Lotte Plaza Market in Germantown with offering three bushels of egg-bearing female blue crabs — known as sponge crabs — for sale in violation of the state’s conservation laws.
Bowie State Head Football Coach Selected For NFL Minority Coaching FellowshipBowie State University Head Football Coach Damon Wilson will serve as an intern this summer with the New York Jets as part of the Bill Walsh NFL Minority Coaching Fellowship program.
17-Year-Old Shot In Northeast BaltimorePolice were called to the 5000 block of Truesdale Ave. around 3:47 p.m. for a reported shooting
55-Year-Old Man Shot In The Leg In East Baltimore Tuesday AfternoonAnyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
12-Year-Old Boy Missing12-Year-Old Boy Missing
More Videos
WJZ Morning News & Weather RoundupWJZ Morning News & Weather Roundup
Weather Blog: No Severe AlertsWe do have thunderstorms in the forecast again this day but unlike Monday, and Tuesday, no severe alerts expected.
Coffee With: Maryland Foodie FestChef Kaimana Chee and Chef Zack Trabbold join Linh and Tim to talk about this year's Maryland Foodie Fest.
Marty Bass Wednesday Morning WeatherIt will be warm and humid with some thunderstorms later.
Bob Turk Has The Last Look At Your ForecastBob Turk Has The Last Look At Your Forecast
New Plant Discovered In Maryland, Dept. Of Natural Resources SaysA newly discovered plant is growing right here in Maryland.
New Pilot Program Underway For Digital License Plates In MarylandThe digital age is here, and metal license plates may become a thing of the past.
Baltimore County School Board Approves Verletta White New RoleBaltimore County Public Schools announced that Interim Superintendent Verletta White will continue her employment with the school system as a consultant to the superintendent for the 2019-2020 academic year.
New Program 'Safe Streets' Looks To Curb Violence In BaltimoreFrom Annapolis to City Hall, officials and residents are looking for answers to end violence in Baltimore. City officials said that reducing crime is a top priority- and they hope that a new program called Safe Streets is a step in the right direction.
Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Accident In South BaltimoreBaltimore City Police are investigating after a motorcycle that collided with an MTA Bus left the driver of the motorcycle dead on Tuesday afternoon.
2 Killed After Car Flips In Anne Arundel CountyAuthorities say that two people died in Maryland after the vehicle they were in flipped.
Drug Dealer Sentenced To 15 Years After Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Bust In GreenbeltA drug dealer from Clinton was sentenced Monday after a traffic stop in 2018 led to a drug arrest in Prince George's County.
Officials Looking For Missing Teen From EdgewoodThe Harford County Sheriff's Office is looking for information on the location of Azaria Bennett.
Annapolis Police Asking For Help In Locating A Missing TeenA 15-year-old boy from Annapolis last seen Friday has been reported missing.
Bob Turk Has A Look At Your Tuesday Evening ForecastBob Turk Has A Look At Your Tuesday Evening Forecast
Police Arrest Teen In Series Of Harford County BurglariesPolice have arrested an 18-year-old man in a series of burglaries in the areas of Harford Square and the Windsor Valley apartments.
Officials Investigating After Stabbing In FrederickFrederick Police are investigating after a stabbing in the 100 block of Key Parkway.
Stolen Vehicle Arrest Leads To Drug BustA 28-year-old Frederick woman was arrested Monday after she admitted to stealing a car, police say.
BPD Investigating Social Media Photo Appearing To Show Officer Asleep In Patrol CarBaltimore police are investigating a report of an officer sleeping in his patrol car that has been shared around social media.
Officials Searching For Several Guns Not Yet Found In Howard County Gun Store RobberyPolice are searching for several guns that have still not been found in connection to a robbery at a Howard County gun store.