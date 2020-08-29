8-Year-Old Girl Uses Birthday As Opportunity To Raise Money For COVID-19 Patients

Coronavirus Latest: Aug. 30, 2020 (AM Edition)The latest on coronavirus in Maryland and around the world.

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

18 hours ago

8-Year-Old Girl Uses Birthday As Opportunity To Raise Money For COVID-19 Patients8-Year-Old Girl Uses Birthday As Opportunity To Raise Money For COVID-19 Patients

18 hours ago

Coronavirus In Maryland: Hospitalizations Down, ICUs FlatMaryland reports a total of 107,294 cases of the coronavirus over the span of the pandemic, adding 630 new cases since Friday.

18 hours ago

Hogan Administration Official Fired For Social Media PostsA Deputy Director in Gov. Larry Hogan's administration was fired on Saturday after criticism of social media posts that made light of fatal shootings that occurred during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

18 hours ago

22 hours ago

West Annapolis Pop Up Pantry Receives Big DonationWest Annapolis Pop Up Pantry Receives Big Donation

22 hours ago

Man Injured In Shooting In Baltimore CountyMan Injured In Shooting In Baltimore County

22 hours ago

Man Charged For Allegedly Throwing Rocks At NW Baltimore PrecinctMan Charged For Allegedly Throwing Rocks At NW Baltimore Precinct

22 hours ago

Baltimore Police Charge Man With Assault After CrashBaltimore Police Charge Man With Assault After Crash

22 hours ago

Montgomery County Officials Defend Online School DecisionLeaders in Maryland's largest county are defending the decision to open schools virtually after Gov. Larry Hogan prodded school systems to implement in-person learning.

22 hours ago

Remnants Of Hurricane Laura Pass Through MarylandRemnants Of Hurricane Laura Pass Through Maryland

22 hours ago

Tornado Warning Reported As Remnants Of Hurricane Laura Bring Heavy Rain To MarylandTornado Warning Reported As Remnants Of Hurricane Laura Bring Heavy Rain To Maryland

1 day ago

1 day ago

Maryland State Fair To Live Stream Some Events, Including Farm Animal Exhibitions, Despite Canceling Due To CoronavirusMaryland State Fair To Live Stream Some Events, Including Farm Animal Exhibitions, Despite Canceling Due To Coronavirus

1 day ago

1 day ago

Bob Turk Has One Last Look At Your Friday Night ForecastThe remnants of Hurricane Laura will bring heavy rain to the mid-Atlantic on Saturday.

2 days ago

Family Members Of Pregnant Woman Fatally Shot In Howard County Plead For AnswersPolice have increased the reward for information in the death of 30-year-old Rabiah Ahmad and her baby in Columbia.

2 days ago

Man Charged In Alleged Sexual Assault Of Minor; Police Say There May Be More VictimsA 24-year-old Reisterstown man faces multiple charges after police said he sexually assaulted a teenage girl.

2 days ago

Most Maryland Jurisdictions Have Filled Election Judge VacanciesMost Maryland jurisdictions have now found enough election judges for the general election this fall, the State Board of Elections said Friday.

2 days ago

'We Are Not Far Enough Yet," Washington DC Marcher Says On Anniversary Of MLK SpeechFifty-seven years ago, Dr. Martin Luther Jr. gave his historic "I Have A Dream Speech" at The Lincoln Memorial.

2 days ago

Baltimore Buzz: Maryland Native Fashion Designer Continues Donating Masks Amid PandemicRick, Nicole and Denise share what's buzzing in Baltimore.

2 days ago

Bob Turk Has A Look At Your Friday Evening ForecastKeep that umbrella handy on Saturday!

2 days ago