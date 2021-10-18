Vaccine Mandate In Effect For Baltimore City EmployeesAnyone employed by the city that does not have a medical or religious exemption who is not vaccinated will face weekly testing

11 minutes ago

Double Shooting Reported In West Baltimore OvernightTwo men were injured in a double shooting in west Baltimore overnight, police said.

12 minutes ago

Northrup Grumman Workers Protest Upcoming Federal Vaccine MandateThis morning hundred of Northrup Grumman workers demonstrated outside the Hanover facility

13 minutes ago

Gov. Hogan Remembers Late Colin PowellGovernor Hogan on Monday released a statement honoring the Colin Powell, the first black U.S. Secretary of State. He died of complications from COVID-19.

14 minutes ago

WJZ Morning News And Weather: October 18, 2021WJZ Morning News And Weather: October 18, 2021

3 hours ago

Colin Powell, Military Leader And First Black US Secretary Of State, Dies After Complications From COVID-19Powell is survived by his wife, Alma Vivian (Johnson) Powell, whom he married in 1962, as well as three children.

3 hours ago

Ravens Fan Gets His Fifth Ravens Victory TattooAfter the Ravens win over the Chargers Sunday, this dedicated fan got his fifth tattoo.

3 hours ago

Coffee With: The NewsboysChristian rock band Newsboys is landing in the area - we catch up with them in this Coffee With

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Marty Bass Has Your Monday Morning WeatherMarty Bass Has Your Monday Morning Weather

3 hours ago

Baltimore's Mandate Requiring City Employees To Be Vaccinated Starts MondayIt's the latest stringent approach to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and reaching the vaccine-hesitant population.

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

Meg McNamara Has Your Updated Forecast 10-17-2021Meg McNamara Has Your Updated Forecast 10-17-2021

1 day ago

Lamar Jackson's No. 8 Retired At The University Of LouisvilleLamar Jackson thought today was going to be another meeting with the media, but he was overjoyed when he realized his college number was getting retired.

2 days ago

First African American To Lead The National Guard Was Honored After 38-Years Of ServiceMajor General, retired Linda Signh, the 29th adjutant general of Maryland and the first African American and the first woman to lead the Maryland national guard had her official portrait unveiled at the brand new readiness center in Sykesville.

2 days ago

Major Delays At Reagan National After Plane Blows Tires On LandingThe airport was shut down for hours as a result. Passengers were taken to the terminal.

2 days ago

Baltimore Man Shot And Killed Friday Night At Timonium Bowling Alley48-year-old Anthony Cooper was shot once and died at the scene.

2 days ago

Bob Turk Has Your Evening ForecastBob Turk Has Your Evening Forecast

2 days ago

Baltimore County Urges People To Get Vaccinated With Super Weekend Flu ClinicThe flu season is fast approaching, and health officials are warning of a possible "Twindemic" of both COVID-19 and the flu, especially during the winter months, making vaccination against both diseases more important than ever.

2 days ago

Meteorologist Meg McNamara Has Your Saturday Morning ForecastMeteorologist Meg McNamara Has Your Saturday Morning Forecast

2 days ago

Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram Has A Look At Your Saturday ForecastMeteorologist Chelsea Ingram Has A Look At Your Saturday Forecast

3 days ago

Capitol Police Officer Told Jan. 6 Rioter To Scrub Evidence, Prosecutors Say(AP) — A U.S. Capitol Police officer has been indicted on obstruction of justice charges after prosecutors say he helped to hide evidence of a rioter's involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

3 days ago

Just Puppies Agrees To Ban, $100K In Fines After Allegedly Selling Dogs From Puppy Mills, AG Frosh SaysUnder the settlement, Just Puppies and owner Mitchell Thomson agreed to refund payments for dogs purchased since Jan. 1, 2020 or to cover the cost of treatment of certain medical conditions for dogs bought at the store.

3 days ago

Mayor Scott Returns To Work Following 10-Day QuarantineMayor Brandon Scott returned to work Friday after testing positive for covid-19.

3 days ago