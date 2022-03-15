Mayor, State's Attorney, Governor Weigh In On Alarming Number Of ShootingsAn alarming spike in violence has rattled Baltimore with homicides up more than 20% year over year and 13 people alone shot last weekend.

3 hours ago

Army Veteran Makes An Impact At Baltimore's Amazon Fulfillment CenterAn Army veteran is helping others who have served our country and military spouses through the online retail giant Amazon.

4 hours ago

Hearings Held On Fast-Tracked Bill For Gas Tax Holiday In MarylandMaryland legislators held hearings Tuesday afternoon on a fast-tracked bill that would suspend collection of the state's gas tax for 30 days, offering a break to residents who have been paying record gas prices.

4 hours ago

Beach Used By African-Americans During Segregation To Become ParkA section of beach along the Chesapeake Bay in Annapolis that was used by African Americans during segregation is getting new life. It will be turned into a park.

4 hours ago

Teen Shot Near Dunbar High SchoolAn 18-year-old man was shot Tuesday afternoon near Dunbar High School, police said.

4 hours ago

Evergreen Company Ship Remains Stuck In Chesapeake BayA container ship stuck that stranded itself in the Chesapeake Bay over the weekend remains there Tuesday, officials told WJZ.

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Man Suspected Of Stalking, Killing Homeless People ArrestedA man suspected of stalking and shooting homeless people asleep on the streets of New York City and Washington, D.C., was arrested early Tuesday. Police said at least two people were killed and three others wounded in the attacks.

5 hours ago

Hogan Dismisses Questions On White House Run As Speculation SwirlsGov. Larry Hogan Tuesday declined to make any news on his political future amid speculation he is mounting a run for president.

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

HealthWatch: Link Between Bad Cholesterol & Poor Health Outcomes May Not Be As Strong As Previously ThoughtA new study shows the link between bad cholesterol and poor health outcomes, such as heart attacks, might not be as strong as originally thought.

7 hours ago

Marylanders Disagree On Future Impact Of Climate Change, Poll FindsMarylanders are divided on whether climate change issues will have a major impact on the state and their future health, according to the latest Goucher College Poll.

8 hours ago

Student, 14, Charged In Hazmat Scare At Maryland High SchoolFrederick County authorities have issued criminal charges for a high school student whose social media posts about making mustard gas prompted a school evacuation earlier this month.

8 hours ago

9 hours ago

Where's Marty? Uncovering History At Baltimore's Peabody Library Pt. 2Marty Bass brings us a history lesson while visiting Baltimore's Peabody Library in this edition of "Where's Marty?"

9 hours ago

Behind The Lens: Sean Streicher Discusses The 'Zero Proof' MovementSean Streicher sits down with Denise and Meg to talk about the 'Zero Proof' trend and how it's catching on at a local bar.

9 hours ago

Zero Proof: Topside Rolls Out Alcohol-Free Takes On Classic CocktailsYour favorite cocktails are getting an alcohol-free makeover. It's all part of the zero proof trend, and one local bartender says she has found both success and empowerment in the movement.

9 hours ago

On The Menu: Lib's Grill Cooks Up A Tasty Brussels Sprouts RecipeBrussels sprouts get a bad rap. Have you wondered how you can get your loved ones to eat them? Lib's Grill has a recipe that might do the trick.

11 hours ago

Where's Marty? Uncovering History At Baltimore's Peabody LibraryMarty Bass brings us a history lesson while visiting Baltimore's Peabody Library in this edition of "Where's Marty?"

11 hours ago

State & Federal Efforts Underway To Address Rising Gas PricesThere are efforts underway at both the state and federal level to get skyrocketing gas prices under control. Rachel Menitoff has the report.

11 hours ago

13 hours ago

Coffee With: Aid For Ukraine Gets Massive ResponseMeet the Mount Airy woman who is organizing a massive aid drive to help refugees fleeing Ukraine. Her drive began with a simple wish list and grew to more than 4 thousand packages in less than 48 hours!

13 hours ago

Baltimore Buzz: St. Patrick's Day SweetsSt. Patty's Day is Thursday! You can feel lucky with these green themed desserts all from Green Valley Marketplace. There are cupcakes, cookies and even more tasty treats awaiting you.

14 hours ago

22 hours ago