Impact of Baltimore Violence: Repeat Offenders Being Charged In Killings, Carjackings Soar More Than 60 PercentBaltimore police are dealing with a rise in carjackings and shootings.

3 hours ago

Johns Hopkins Doctor, 38, Shot In Attempted Carjacking In BaltimoreA Johns Hopkins doctor was hospitalized Friday morning after he was shot in an attempted carjacking in Northeast Baltimore, Johns Hopkins Medicine said.

4 hours ago

5 hours ago

Columbia Named No. 7 Best Place To Live In The U.S.Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Columbia is one of the best places in the country to live.

5 hours ago

Sens. Cardin And Van Hollen Tout $1.5M Investment In Three West Baltimore ProjectsSens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen appeared in West Baltimore on Friday to tout $1.5 million in federal funding for three community projects.

5 hours ago

Maryland Voters Will Decide On Recreational Marijuana Legalization This YearMaryland lawmakers on Friday approved House Bill 1, which establishes the ballot referendum to legalize recreational marijuana for adult use, effective July 1, 2023.

5 hours ago

Hogan, Ferguson And Jones Sign $1.86B Tax Cut Package Into LawMarylanders are due to receive $1.86 billion in savings after Gov. Larry Hogan, House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson signed into law a package of tax cuts, including a bill that eliminates the income tax for most retirees in the state.

5 hours ago

Federal Prosecutors Oppose Motion To Delay Marilyn Mosby's TrialEight weeks after Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby called for her federal trial to begin immediately, her defense is now asking that it be delayed until September.

5 hours ago

Bob Turk Has Your Friday Night WeatherBob Turk Has Your Friday Night Weather

5 hours ago

Maryland Judge Defers Decision On New Congressional MapThe map ruled unconstitutional last week was the first map drawn by Democrats to be struck down by a court this redistricting cycle.

5 hours ago

Burlington Donates $5K To William Paca/Old Post Road Elementary In AbingdonA brand-new Burlington store in Bel Air is celebrating its new location by giving back, donating $5,000 to William Paca/Old Post Road Elementary School.

5 hours ago

6 hours ago

Marty Bass Has Your Friday Afternoon ForecastMarty Bass looks at the afternoon weather for Friday, April 1.

9 hours ago

HealthWatch: U.S. Reaches New Record Low Of Weekly COVID-19 Deaths In Nursing HomesThe CDC said there were 67 COVID-19 deaths among residents last week. The previous pandemic low was last June.

9 hours ago

1914 Rookie Card Of Babe Ruth Headlines New Exhibit At The Baltimore MuseumThe exhibit opens April 15.

10 hours ago

Baltimore Company Will Provide $10 Million for Research Into Offshore WindThe study will look at how offshore wind projects impact life in the ocean.

10 hours ago

Department Of Homeland Security Releasing Another 35K H-2B VisasWithout the visas, many crab businesses have to scale back their operations, which could drive up how much you pay.

10 hours ago

Cause Of Navy Plane Crash Off Virginia Coast Remains Under InvestigationTwo members of the crew rescued from the crash are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

10 hours ago

Gov. Hogan Expected To Sign Bipartisan Tax Deal Into Law FridayRetirees in the state will see their income significantly reduced or erased altogether.

10 hours ago

Skippy Recalls Peanut Butter That May Contain Steel FragmentsSkippy Foods is recalling thousands of pounds of Skippy peanut butter because a limited number of jars might contain steel fragments.

11 hours ago

Moment Of Zen: Lake Kittamaqundi In Howard CountyEnjoy the sounds and scenery of Lake Kittamaqundi in Howard County in this "Moment of Zen."

12 hours ago

Where's Marty? Learning About Urban Treasure Hunting With Salvage ArcSalvage Arc treasure hunter and historian Evan Woodard shares insights into some of the relics he has found in Baltimore with Marty Bass in this edition of "Where's Marty?"

12 hours ago

Speech Pathologist & Woman Diagnosed With Aphasia Share Insights On The ConditionSpeech language pathologist Audrey Dineiro with MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital and Kathy Klein, an aphasia patient, discuss the condition and how it makes it difficult for patients to communicate and understand language.

12 hours ago

Wedding Expert Shares Tips To Host The Best ReceptionWedding planner Vicky Johnson with the Marriott Owings Mills Metro Centre shares tips for couples planning their weddings and receptions.

12 hours ago