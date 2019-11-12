BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As colder temperatures approach the region, here’s a list of places you can go to stay warm.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY:
Warming centers will open in Anne Arundel County from 6 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, to 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 13, and from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday, November 14.
Warming centers are located at the county police district station community rooms:
- Northern District: 939 Hammonds Lane, Baltimore
- Eastern District: 204 Pasadena Rd, Pasadena
- Western District: 8273 Telegraph Road, Odenton
- Southern District: 35 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater
The city of Annapolis is opening a warming center at the Stanton Center, 92 West Washington Street, from 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, November 13, and from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday, November 14.
BALTIMORE CITY:
Baltimore’s Health Commissioner issues a Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert when the wind chill is expected to be 13 degrees or colder or when other conditions pose a significant threat to residents’ health or lives.
Warming centers are available at Community Action Partnership Centers, Enoch Pratt Free Libraries and senior centers. For more information, call 311.
Community Action Partnership Centers are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at:
- Northern CAP Center: 5225 York Road
- Southern CAP Center: 606 Cherry Hill Road
- Eastern CAP Center: 1731 E. Chase Street
- Northwest CAP Center: 3939 Reisterstown Road
- Southeast CAP Center: 3411 Bank Street
Libraries (unless specified below) are open Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Brooklyn Branch: 300 E. Patapsco Avenue
- Canton Branch: 1030 S. Ellwood Avenue
- Central Library: 400 Cathedral Street
- Hours: Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Cherry Hill Branch: 606 Cherry Hill Road
- Clifton Branch: 2001 N. Wolfe Street
- Edmondson Ave Branch: 4330 Edmondson Avenue
- Forest Park Branch: 3023 Garrison Boulevard
- Govans Branch: 5714 Bellona Avenue
- Hamilton Branch: 5910 Harford Road
- Hampden Branch: 3641 Falls Road
- Herring Run Branch: 3801 Erdman Avenue
- Light Street Branch: 1251 Light Street
- Northwood Branch: 4420 Loch Raven Boulevard
- Orleans Street Branch: 1303 Orleans Street
- Patterson Park Branch: 158 N. Linwood Avenue
- Pennsylvania Ave: 1531 W. North Avenue
- Hours: Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Reisterstown Road Branch: 6310 Reisterstown Road
- Roland Park Branch: 5108 Roland Avenue
- Southeast Anchor: 3601 Eastern Avenue
- Hours: Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Walbrook Branch: 3203 W. North Avenue
- Washington Village Branch: 856 Washington Boulevard
- Waverly Branch: 400 E. 33rd Street
City senior centers include:
- Action in Maturity, Inc. (AIM): 700 W. 40th Street
- Hours: Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Cherry Hill Sr Center (at the Rowing Center): 3301 Waterview Avenue
- Hours: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Forest Park Senior Center: 4801 Liberty Heights Avenue
- Hours: Monday-Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Harford Senior Center: 4920 Harford Road
- Hours: Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Hatton Senior Center: 2825 Fait Avenue
- Hours: Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- John Booth/Hooper Senior Center: 2601-A East Baltimore St
- Hours: Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Greenmount Senior Center: 425 E. Federal Street
- Hours: Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Edward A. Myerberg Senior Center: 3101 Fallstaff Road
- Hours: Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Oliver Senior Center: 1700 N. Gay Street
- Hours: Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sandtown Winchester Senior Center: 1601 Baker Street
- Hours: Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Senior Network of North Baltimore: 5828 York Road
- Hours: Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Waxter Center for Senior Citizens: 1000 Cathedral Street
- Hours: Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Zeta Center for Healthy & Active Aging: 4501 Reisterstown Road
- Hours: Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
BALTIMORE COUNTY:
Baltimore County libraries and senior centers are available as warming centers.
Library branches are open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Locations include:
- Arbutus: 855 Sulphur Spring Road
- Catonsville: 1100 Frederick Road
- Cockeysville: 9833 Greenside Drive
- Essex: 1110 Eastern Boulevard
- Hereford: 16940 York Road
- Lansdowne: 500 Third Avenue
- Loch Raven: 1046 Taylor Avenue, Towson
- North Point: 1716 Merritt Boulevard, Dundalk
- Owings Mills: 10302 Grand Central Avenue
- Parkville-Carney: 9509 Harford Road
- Perry Hall: 9685 Honeygo Boulevard
- Pikesville: 1301 Reisterstown Road
- Randallstown: 8604 Liberty Road
- Reisterstown: 21 Cockeys Mill Road
- Rosedale: 6105 Kenwood Avenue
- Sollers Point: 323 Sollers Point Road, Dundalk
- Towson: 320 York Road
- White Marsh: 8133 Sandpiper Circle, Baltimore
- Woodlawn: 1811 Woodlawn Drive
Unless specified, senior centers are open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for people of all ages.
Locations include:
- Arbutus: 855A Sulphur Spring Road, Baltimore
- Hours: Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Ateaze: 7401 Holabird Avenue, Dundalk
- Bykota: 611 Central Avenue, Towson
- Catonsville: 501 North Rolling Road
- Cockeysville: 10535 York Road
- Edgemere: 6600 North Point Road
- Hours: Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Essex: 600 Dorsey Avenue
- Fleming: 641 Main Street, Dundalk
- Hours: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 6 p.m.
- Hereford: 510 Monkton Road, Second Floor Summit Manor
- Hours: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Jacksonville: 3605A Sweet Air Road, Phoenix
- Hours: Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Liberty: 3525 Resource Drive, Randallstown
- Lansdowne-Baltimore Heights: 424 Third Avenue, Baltimore
- Hours: Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Overlea-Fullerton: 4314 Fullerton Avenue
- Hours: Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Parkville: 8601 Harford Road
- Pikesville: 1301 Reisterstown Road
- Reisterstown: 12035 Reisterstown Road
- Hours: Weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Rosedale: 1208 Neighbors Avenue
- Hours: Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Seven Oaks: 9210 Seven Courts Drive, Baltimore
- Victory Villa: 403 Compass Road E, Middle River
- Hours: Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Woodlawn: 2120 Gwynn Oak Avenue, Baltimore
- Hours: Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
CARROLL COUNTY:
Carroll County opens six warming centers when temperatures are extremely cold. For the latest information about the cold weather shelter’s overnight accommodations, call 410-871-4877.
The Citizen Services Office Building, 10 Distillery Drive, Westminster, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Library branches are open Mondays-Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 8:45 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Locations include:
- Eldersburg Branch Carroll County Public Library, 6400 Hemlock Drive, Eldersburg
- Finksburg Branch Carroll County Public Library, 2265 Old Westminster Pike, Finksburg
- Mount Airy Branch Carroll County Public Library, 705 Ridge Avenue, Mount Airy
- North Carroll Branch Carroll County Public Library, 2255 Hanover Pike, Greenmount
- Taneytown Branch Carroll County Public Library, 10 Grand Drive, Taneytown
- Westminster Branch Carroll County Public Library, 50 East Main Street, Westminster
It also opens senior centers on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for the general public, regardless of age.
Locations include:
- Mount Airy Senior and Community Center, 703 Ridge Avenue, Mount Airy
- North Carroll Senior and Community Center, 2328 Hanover Pike, Hampstead
- South Carroll Senior and Community Center, 5928 Mineral Hill Road, Eldersburg
- Taneytown Senior and Community Center, 220 Roberts Mill Road, Taneytown
- Westminster Senior and Community Center, 125 Stoner Avenue, Westminster
The county also has a cold-weather shelter for homeless adults from November 15 to April 1 each year at 127 Stoner Avenue, Westminster.
On Our Own also opens a warming shelter at 265 East Main Street in Westminster.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY:
Montgomery County libraries, senior centers and recreation centers are open during normal business hours as places for people to go to stay warm.
County officials say public shopping centers are also available as warm locations while they are open.
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY:
Prince George’s Count will open warming centers with seating any time temperatures fall below 32 degrees.
