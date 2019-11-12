BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As colder temperatures approach the region, here’s a list of places you can go to stay warm.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY:

Warming centers will open in Anne Arundel County from 6 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, to 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 13, and from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday, November 14.

Warming centers are located at the county police district station community rooms:

Northern District: 939 Hammonds Lane, Baltimore

Eastern District: 204 Pasadena Rd, Pasadena

Western District: 8273 Telegraph Road, Odenton

Southern District: 35 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater

The city of Annapolis is opening a warming center at the Stanton Center, 92 West Washington Street, from 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, November 13, and from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday, November 14.

BALTIMORE CITY:

Baltimore’s Health Commissioner issues a Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert when the wind chill is expected to be 13 degrees or colder or when other conditions pose a significant threat to residents’ health or lives.

Warming centers are available at Community Action Partnership Centers, Enoch Pratt Free Libraries and senior centers. For more information, call 311.

Community Action Partnership Centers are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at:

Northern CAP Center: 5225 York Road

Southern CAP Center: 606 Cherry Hill Road

Eastern CAP Center: 1731 E. Chase Street

Northwest CAP Center: 3939 Reisterstown Road

Southeast CAP Center: 3411 Bank Street

Libraries (unless specified below) are open Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Brooklyn Branch: 300 E. Patapsco Avenue

Canton Branch: 1030 S. Ellwood Avenue

Central Library: 400 Cathedral Street Hours: Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Cherry Hill Branch: 606 Cherry Hill Road

Clifton Branch: 2001 N. Wolfe Street

Edmondson Ave Branch: 4330 Edmondson Avenue

Forest Park Branch: 3023 Garrison Boulevard

Govans Branch: 5714 Bellona Avenue

Hamilton Branch: 5910 Harford Road

Hampden Branch: 3641 Falls Road

Herring Run Branch: 3801 Erdman Avenue

Light Street Branch: 1251 Light Street

Northwood Branch: 4420 Loch Raven Boulevard

Orleans Street Branch: 1303 Orleans Street

Patterson Park Branch: 158 N. Linwood Avenue

Pennsylvania Ave: 1531 W. North Avenue Hours: Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Reisterstown Road Branch: 6310 Reisterstown Road

Roland Park Branch: 5108 Roland Avenue

Southeast Anchor: 3601 Eastern Avenue Hours: Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walbrook Branch: 3203 W. North Avenue

Washington Village Branch: 856 Washington Boulevard

Waverly Branch: 400 E. 33rd Street

City senior centers include:

Action in Maturity, Inc. (AIM): 700 W. 40th Street Hours: Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cherry Hill Sr Center (at the Rowing Center): 3301 Waterview Avenue Hours: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Forest Park Senior Center: 4801 Liberty Heights Avenue Hours: Monday-Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Harford Senior Center: 4920 Harford Road Hours: Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hatton Senior Center: 2825 Fait Avenue Hours: Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

John Booth/Hooper Senior Center: 2601-A East Baltimore St Hours: Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Greenmount Senior Center: 425 E. Federal Street Hours: Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Edward A. Myerberg Senior Center: 3101 Fallstaff Road Hours: Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oliver Senior Center: 1700 N. Gay Street Hours: Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandtown Winchester Senior Center: 1601 Baker Street Hours: Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Senior Network of North Baltimore: 5828 York Road Hours: Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Waxter Center for Senior Citizens: 1000 Cathedral Street Hours: Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Zeta Center for Healthy & Active Aging: 4501 Reisterstown Road Hours: Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.



BALTIMORE COUNTY:

Baltimore County libraries and senior centers are available as warming centers.

Library branches are open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Locations include:

Arbutus: 855 Sulphur Spring Road

Catonsville: 1100 Frederick Road

Cockeysville: 9833 Greenside Drive

Essex: 1110 Eastern Boulevard

Hereford: 16940 York Road

Lansdowne: 500 Third Avenue

Loch Raven: 1046 Taylor Avenue, Towson

North Point: 1716 Merritt Boulevard, Dundalk

Owings Mills: 10302 Grand Central Avenue

Parkville-Carney: 9509 Harford Road

Perry Hall: 9685 Honeygo Boulevard

Pikesville: 1301 Reisterstown Road

Randallstown: 8604 Liberty Road

Reisterstown: 21 Cockeys Mill Road

Rosedale: 6105 Kenwood Avenue

Sollers Point: 323 Sollers Point Road, Dundalk

Towson: 320 York Road

White Marsh: 8133 Sandpiper Circle, Baltimore

Woodlawn: 1811 Woodlawn Drive

Unless specified, senior centers are open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for people of all ages.

Locations include:

Arbutus: 855A Sulphur Spring Road, Baltimore Hours: Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Ateaze: 7401 Holabird Avenue, Dundalk

Bykota: 611 Central Avenue, Towson

Catonsville: 501 North Rolling Road

Cockeysville: 10535 York Road

Edgemere: 6600 North Point Road Hours: Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Essex: 600 Dorsey Avenue

Fleming: 641 Main Street, Dundalk Hours: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 6 p.m.

Hereford: 510 Monkton Road, Second Floor Summit Manor Hours: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jacksonville: 3605A Sweet Air Road, Phoenix Hours: Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Liberty: 3525 Resource Drive, Randallstown

Lansdowne-Baltimore Heights: 424 Third Avenue, Baltimore Hours: Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Overlea-Fullerton: 4314 Fullerton Avenue Hours: Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Parkville: 8601 Harford Road

Pikesville: 1301 Reisterstown Road

Reisterstown: 12035 Reisterstown Road Hours: Weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rosedale: 1208 Neighbors Avenue Hours: Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Seven Oaks: 9210 Seven Courts Drive, Baltimore

Victory Villa: 403 Compass Road E, Middle River Hours: Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Woodlawn: 2120 Gwynn Oak Avenue, Baltimore Hours: Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.



CARROLL COUNTY:

Carroll County opens six warming centers when temperatures are extremely cold. For the latest information about the cold weather shelter’s overnight accommodations, call 410-871-4877.

The Citizen Services Office Building, 10 Distillery Drive, Westminster, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Library branches are open Mondays-Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 8:45 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Locations include:

Eldersburg Branch Carroll County Public Library, 6400 Hemlock Drive, Eldersburg

Finksburg Branch Carroll County Public Library, 2265 Old Westminster Pike, Finksburg

Mount Airy Branch Carroll County Public Library, 705 Ridge Avenue, Mount Airy

North Carroll Branch Carroll County Public Library, 2255 Hanover Pike, Greenmount

Taneytown Branch Carroll County Public Library, 10 Grand Drive, Taneytown

Westminster Branch Carroll County Public Library, 50 East Main Street, Westminster

It also opens senior centers on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for the general public, regardless of age.

Locations include:

Mount Airy Senior and Community Center, 703 Ridge Avenue, Mount Airy

North Carroll Senior and Community Center, 2328 Hanover Pike, Hampstead

South Carroll Senior and Community Center, 5928 Mineral Hill Road, Eldersburg

Taneytown Senior and Community Center, 220 Roberts Mill Road, Taneytown

Westminster Senior and Community Center, 125 Stoner Avenue, Westminster

The county also has a cold-weather shelter for homeless adults from November 15 to April 1 each year at 127 Stoner Avenue, Westminster.

On Our Own also opens a warming shelter at 265 East Main Street in Westminster.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY:

Montgomery County libraries, senior centers and recreation centers are open during normal business hours as places for people to go to stay warm.

County officials say public shopping centers are also available as warm locations while they are open.

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY:

Prince George’s Count will open warming centers with seating any time temperatures fall below 32 degrees.

For the latest hours and locations, click here.

