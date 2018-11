Family Dog Dies Trying To Protect Woman From AssaultA 24-year-old man was arrested for assault and animal cruelty after he allegedly stabbed and killed a dog and injured its owner.

Election Day Deals: Show Your 'I Voted' Sticker For A FreebieFree cookies, fries and alcohol -- plus other deals and discounts on Election Day.

Baltimore Co. Council Unanimously Approves Curfew For White Marsh MallThe Baltimore County Council unanimously approved a resolution asking White Marsh Mall to adopt a curfew policy for minors.

Four Types Of Duncan Hines Cake Mix Recalled Due To Salmonella OutbreakA recall was issued for four types of Duncan Hines cake mix due to possible salmonella contamination.

Charges: 10-Year-Old Girl Killed Baby Boy By Stomping On His Head At Day CareA 10-year-old girl faces charges in the death of a 6-month-old baby after allegedly stomping on the boy's head at an in-home day care center in Wisconsin.

Maryland’s ‘Red Flag’ Law Turns Deadly: Officer Kills Man Who Refused To Turn In GunA 60-year-old man is dead after he was shot by an officer trying to enforce Maryland's new 'red flag' law in Ferndale Monday morning.

Key Races In Maryland For The 2018 Midterm ElectionsMaryland voters are deciding who will be the state's governor, as well as who will be in the 188 seats of the Maryland General Assembly and the state's eight-member U.S. House delegation.

2018 Ballot Questions At The Maryland Polls

Long Lines At Polls In Maryland, As People Vote On Election DayIn Maryland, voters can go to the polls to cast a ballot between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Judge Orders Ex-Bishop To Remain Behind BarsA Maryland judge is set to decide whether to reduce a prison sentence for a former Episcopal bishop who was drunk and texting when she struck and killed a bicyclist with her vehicle.