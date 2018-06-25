TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools are changing arrival and dismissing bell times at some schools for the 2018-19 school year.

“The times are being changed to achieve more efficient school operations, said Interim Chief Academic Officer Dr. Mary McComas. “The changes are slight in most cases, and we want parents to be aware of them as early as possible to help plan for when schools open to students on Tuesday, September 4.”

Some bell times in the county’s northeast area will be affected by the opening of Honeygo Elementary School, which will host 652 students.

Here’s a full list of changes:

Arbutus Elementary – 9:15 a.m. – 3:50 p.m.

Honeygo Elementary – 9:15 a.m. – 3:50 p.m.

Joppa View Elementary – 9:30 a.m. – 4:05 p.m.

Logan Elementary – 9:25 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Parkville Middle – 8:15 a.m. – 2:50 p.m.

Pine Grove Middle – 8:15 a.m. – 2:50 p.m.

Relay Elementary – 8:55 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

White Oak – 9 a.m. – 3:35 p.m.

For a full list of opening and closing times, click this link: Baltimore County Schools Bell Times

