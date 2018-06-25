ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — It seems two invasive species of catfish are taking over Maryland waterways and now the Department of Natural Resources wants area fishermen to kill them.

DNR is asking fishermen to remove and kill any blue and flathead catfish rather than catch and release them. Officials say the species of catfish “pose a serious long-term threat to our native species.”

In Maryland, it’s illegal to transport the live blue and flathead catfish to another body of water. People can be fined up to $2,500 for doing so. To report an illegal transport, contact Natural Resources police at 800-628-9944.

