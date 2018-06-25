BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Candidates are heading into the home stretch with long campaigns heading into the primary as the anticipation builds for Tuesday’s election.

The most highly anticipated of the races is the Democratic primary for governor.

WJZ’s political reporter Pat Warren spoke with some candidates, who are eager for Tuesday’s outcome.

It’s hand-to-hand and face-to-face for gubernatorial contenders just one day before the primary election.

“You can’t go up against any sitting governor if you just got talk,” said gubernatorial candidate Rushern Baker. “If you don’t have a record of actually accomplishing things.”

Baker was back at Lexington Market Monday, the site where he started his campaign 12 months ago. He returns as a leading contender among the top six Democrats for governor. Baker is polling in a statistical tie for top spot with former NAACP President Ben Jealous.

Jealous went door-to-door in northwest Baltimore on Monday, as he looks for a victory on Tuesday and in November.

“We started off in fourth place. We’re the only campaign to surge in its support,” Jealous said. “And so that makes us feel like the wind is at our back. We’re very hopeful about bringing in this win, and it’s heartening.

Those eager for the outcome include Maryland Governor Larry Hogan,

“I’m ready to have one opponent that we can focus in on and have a chance to discuss the issues,” Gov. Hogan said. “Bur really, it doesn’t matter to me who the nominee in, because I think mostly it’s gonna be a referendum on the job that we’ve done, and whether people want to hire us for another four years.”

That’s a job interview Baker, Jealous, Richard Madeleno, Alec Ross, Jim Shea, and Krish Vignarajah all aspire to.

