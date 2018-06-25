BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A losing season, and now, empty seats. The Orioles are facing a huge dip in ticket sales.

After losing more than 50 games so far this season, the Oriole’s are now dealing with disappearing fans, as Camden Yards has more and more empty seats this season.

One of the worst teams in baseball is playing for thousands of empty seats in Baltimore.

No longer the hottest ticket in Baltimore, attendance at O’s games is down almost 26 percent from last season.

This ticket sale slump is among the worst in the league.

“It’s not by a lack of effort,” said Orioles outfielder Adam Jones. “We’re just not playing well. It’s gonna turn, and if it don’t, I mean, obviously the business is the business.”

On average, the O’s fill just half of the 46,000 seats in Camden Yards.

Fans simply aren’t turning out for a rainy, losing season.

“It’s actually our first game of the year,” said Orioles fan Jack Verhoeven. “We haven’t gone. The weather’s been a little terrible, and just with the record, we’ve just been waiting for a good game.”

While some say fair weather fans are to blame for a dip in attendance, others see the lackluster season as an opportunity to catch an O’s game for a lower price.

The Orioles let kids 9 and under in for free.

And tickets to Monday’s game start at $13 on StubHub.

“We’re from New Hampshire, so Boston’s our team, but Boston tickets are super expensive and it’s not really something that we can afford. But $18 is something we can cough up if it means we get to go to an MLB game,” Paige Bryson said.

Almost halfway through the season, the O’s hope to turn things around, wondering if Baltimore will be there to cheer them on.

The Wall Street Journal reports attendance has dipped across the league, down almost 9 percent overall.

