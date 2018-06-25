BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Get into the Christmas spirit early!

The Orioles are hosting their Halfway to Christmas Celebration with a special giveaway at Monday night’s game.

The first 25,000 fans 15 & over will get a Buck ‘Snow’alter snow globe.

Fans can also expect a Winter Wonderland in the bullpen picnic area. All fans in attendance will enjoy a variety of holiday-themed merriment, including snow, holiday decorations, Christmas carolers, photo opportunities with Santa Bird, and more.

The Orioles will kick off their series with the Mariners Monday at 7:05 p.m.

For a full calendar of promotions, click here.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook