BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — A suspicious death investigation is unfolding in Baltimore County after a woman was found dead inside her home on the eve of her birthday.

Monday would have been Cindy Testerman’s 62nd birthday.

Instead of celebrating, close friends, family, and neighbors are mourning her death and seeking answers as to what could have happened.

A birthday marked not by balloons or streamers, but by police crime tape.

Traces of it were left near the Rosedale home of Testerman, whose death is now being investigated by police.

Close friends say she was a gentle woman who didn’t like being photographed.

“A sweet woman and she’s only 62. She was a young woman, and I thought she just passed away, and then I heard it was foul play,” said one of Testerman’s friends, Linda James.

Baltimore County police began their investigation on Sunday after relatives were unable to get in touch with her.

Once they got to her house, officers found her body in the kitchen.

Investigators say there was trauma to her upper body.

“At this point, it’s still kind of a guessing game as to how that trauma was created or inflicted,” said Baltimore County Police Department officer Jennifer Peach.

Police say they are still actively speaking with neighbors in the area to see if they saw anyone suspicious prior to discovering the body.

James spent time with Testerman while she volunteered at a local senior center.

“You couldn’t ask for a harder worker for someone who wasn’t part of the senior center officially. She’s just a really good girl, she was a nice person,” James said.

Friends say she also spent a lot time at a nearby crafts store which was closed Monday. The sign on the door explained it was because of a family emergency.

Given her described sweet nature, authorities say its been difficult narrowing down a potential suspect.

“Nobody’s been able provide any information on anybody who may have wanted to do harm to her,” Peach said.

Testerman’s body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner Office to determine the official cause of death.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

