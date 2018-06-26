DALLAS (CBS Local)- Dallas based AT&T is warning its customers about a new scam that is targeting customers.

According to WAFB, customers have been reporting calls in which the caller tells them that their service is being suspended until they verify their account. The caller then asks for the customer to give the last four digits of their social security number. In a statement to the station, AT&T says that the calls are not coming from the company and that customers need to be vigilant about any calls in which a company asks you to verify personal information.