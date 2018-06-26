MARYLAND PRIMARY:  Full Election Results | Jealous Wins Democratic Governor Nomination In Maryland | Top Baltimore Prosecutor Mosby Wins Democratic Primary | MVA Mishap Causes Confusion For 80K Voters
Filed Under:Hagerstown, Prison Death

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — An inmate who pleaded guilty to beating his cellmate to death as they drank homemade alcohol in their Maryland cell has been sentenced to 30 years in prison without parole.

The Hagerstown Herald-Mail reports the sentence 36-year-old Mark Andrew Topper received Monday comes on top of lengthy sentences he already faces for previous convictions.

Topper pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder in the 2016 death of 26-year-old Benjamin Hall, who was serving a theft sentence.

Prosecutor Charles Strong has said Topper pummeled Hall to death at Maryland Correctional Institution-Hagerstown. He told a judge evidence of the severity of the beating including shoeprints on the 26-year-old victim’s head and body.

Assistant public defender Peter Norris argued that Topper was defending himself, but went too far.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch