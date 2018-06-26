BALTIMORE (WJZ) — U.S. News & World Report ranked Johns Hopkins Children’s Center #8 in the nation in its 2018-19 Best Children’s Hospitals Honor Roll.

It’s the second year in a row in the top 10 for Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, which fell off the list in 2015 and 2016.

“It’s just really a culture of excellence,” said Department of Pediatrics Director Dr. Tina Cheng.

Cheng credits the quality and safety of Hopkins’ clinical care and cutting-edge research, which helps treat children with health issues big and small.

“We are very proud to have been named one of the top children’s hospitals, and we provide excellent care here at Johns Hopkins for the children and for the families,” Cheng said.

Johns Hopkins is the only children’s hospital on the list that is integrated with an adult facility.

The hospitals were also ranked by specialties. Johns Hopkins Children’s Center was one of 23 hospitals to rank in all 10 categories. Five specialties ranked in the top 10 including #4 in Neurology & Neurosurgery, #7 in Urology as well as #10 in Cancer, Nephrology and Orthopedics.

“There’s always room for improvement. I mean, I think we believe that in our day-to-day work, that we provide excellent care and that there’s always ways to improve that care,” Cheng said.

Paul B. Rothman, M.D., dean of the medical faculty and CEO of Johns Hopkins Medicine, and Kevin W. Sowers, M.S.N., R.N., F.A.A.N., president of the Johns Hopkins Health System and executive vice president of Johns Hopkins Medicine, released a note to Johns Hopkins employees.

“Our nurses, physicians and staff members are some of the most gifted and compassionate caregivers in pediatric medicine,” they wrote. “Thank you again for all that you do to improve the health of our youngest patients and the communities we serve.”

Boston Children’s Hospital ranked #1.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook