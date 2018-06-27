ABINGDON, Md. (WJZ) — Residents can return home and no longer need to shelter in place in an Abingdon neighborhood after a natural gas leak was reported Wednesday morning.

Hazmat crews in Harford County checked homes for residents near Sewell Court where a natural gas leak was reported around 10 a.m.

According to the Joppa-Magnolia VFC, residents on Cotswold Court were shelter in place, close windows & turn off AC, while BGE tried to fix the leak. Residents on Coyote and Swift Run courts were evacuated.

Sewell Road remains closed to traffic from Abingdon Road to Wolf Trail Drive.

Abingdon Road reopened following a shut down from Cokesbury to Shrewsbury.

11:20a Sewell u/d

Evacuation orders have been lifted

Residents no longer need to shelter in place

Sewell Rd will remain blocked from Abingdon Rd to Wolf Trail Dr

All FD units should be leaving the scene shortly. — Joppa-Magnolia VFC (@jmvfc8) June 27, 2018

County Hazmat monitored the air, while BGE crews have temporarily stopped the leak.

This story is developing.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook