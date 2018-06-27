BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police need the public’s help to identify a homicide victim.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of N. Payton Street for a complaint on June 16 around 12:45 p.m.

According to police, they found what they believed to be remains of a person. Homicide detectives and the medical examiner’s officer were summoned to the scene and assumed the investigation.

On June 17, the medical examiner ruled te death a homicide and believe the person was of African-American or Hispanic descent.

Police have created this composite of the person’s tattoos hoping to help identify them.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

