BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police need the public’s help to identify a homicide victim.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of N. Payton Street for a complaint on June 16 around 12:45 p.m.

According to police, they found what they believed to be remains of a person. Homicide detectives and the medical examiner’s officer were summoned to the scene and assumed the investigation.

On June 17, the medical examiner ruled te death a homicide and believe the person was of African-American or Hispanic descent.

Police have created this composite of the person’s tattoos hoping to help identify them.

tattoos Baltimore Police Need Help To ID Homicide Victim tattoos2 Baltimore Police Need Help To ID Homicide Victim

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

