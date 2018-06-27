BALTIMORE (WJZ) — TSA officers have found three guns at BWI Airport checkpoints in the last week.

An Anne Arundel County man was found with his loaded gun on June 21, a Prince George’s County man was found with a loaded gun on June 23, and on June 27, a Pennsylvania woman was found with a loaded .357 caliber handgun with seven bullets in her carry-on luggage.

This is the 13th gun caught at the airport so far this year.

All three were arrested on weapons charges.

