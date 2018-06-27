BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Light City 2018 reportedly brought in more than $33 million to the Baltimore economy, and nearly half a million visitors to the Inner Harbor.

The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts announced the results of research firm Forward Analytics’ study, which found that this year’s Light City festival brought an estimated 442,500 nighttime visitors to the Inner Harbor and a total economic impact of $33.50 million.

Those who visited the festival reportedly generated $19.72 million in “direct spending,” along with another $13.78 million in “indirect impact.”

Of the 442,500 estimated visitors, 173,000 were from Baltimore and 101,330 lived in the Baltimore Metro area.

The study also showed that 86,730 visitors came from out-of-state, with visitors reportedly coming from 19 other states. The majority of out-of-state visitors came from Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania, Virginia, New Jersey and New York.

Click here to view the full report on Light City’s economic impact.

