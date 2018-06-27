BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore County Animal Services, Baltimore Humane Society, BARCS and the Maryland SPCA — all members of the Baltimore Animal Welfare Alliance (BAWA) — are joining 16 other animal shelters across the state to waive adoption fees for people adopting cats or kittens.

It’s a part of their second annual “Maryland 2,000: Saving Lives Across Maryland” adoption event.

The adoption event began this time last year with a goal to find homes for at least 2,000 homeless cats during cat season — a time when unfixed cats are producing babies at a very rapid pace.

“It is critical that we find homes for cats and kittens currently in our shelter, so we can take in and save felines who need our help,” said Nichole Miller, director of operations at the Maryland SPCA.

From July 1 through July 31, the following shelters will participate and will be waiving cat and kittens adoption fees:

Allegany County Animal Shelter, Animal League of Queen Anne’s County, Anne Arundel County Animal Control, Baltimore County Animal Services, Baltimore Humane Society, BARCS, Baywater Animal Rescue, Cecil County Animal Services, City of College Park Animal Control, Frederick County Division of Animal Control & Adoptions, Howard County Animal Control & Adoption Center, Humane Society of Carroll County, Humane Society of Harford County, Humane Society of Kent County, Humane Society of Washington County, Maryland SPCA, Prince George County Animal Services Division, Talbot County Humane Society, Tri-County Animal Shelter and Wicomico County Humane Society. A Cat Clinic, Arnold Veterinary Hospital, Brentwood Animal Hospital, Calvert Veterinary Center, Cat Sense Feline Hospital, Countryside Veterinary Clinic, Homeward Bound Mobile Vet, Metropolitan Cat Hospital, VCA Columbia Animal Hospital @ Hickory Ridge, VCA Lewis Animal Hospital and VCA Peachtree Animal Hospital.

The objective is to save a cat’s life and surpass last year’s numbers by finding more homes for the cats and kittens with the hopes to increase adoptions percentage.

