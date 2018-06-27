BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A father and daughter pair of Orioles fans got to throw the first pitch at Camden Yards Tuesday.

Meredith Alcala threw the ceremonial pitch to her father Steve James. It was a recreation of what they did on her wedding day.

On May 19, Meredith and Steve shared a game of catch on the dance floor at Meredith’s wedding following a minute of dancing. They played the Orioles Magic song during the catch and the ball was signed by Adam Jones.

m_s_8819 Meredith Alcala, of San Francisco, threw a ball signed by Adam Jones to her dad, Steve James, at her wedding on May 19, 2018. Courtesy: Orioles

She shared the photo on Father’s Day and tagged the Orioles on Instagram using their #HaveACatch. She won the team’s contest.