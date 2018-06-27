MARYLAND PRIMARY:  Full Election Results | Jealous Wins Democratic Governor Nomination In Maryland | Top Baltimore Prosecutor Mosby Wins Democratic Primary | MVA Mishap Causes Confusion For 80K Voters
Filed Under:Orioles

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A father and daughter pair of Orioles fans got to throw the first pitch at Camden Yards Tuesday.

Meredith Alcala threw the ceremonial pitch to her father Steve James. It was a recreation of what they did on her wedding day.

On May 19, Meredith and Steve shared a game of catch on the dance floor at Meredith’s wedding following a minute of dancing. They played the Orioles Magic song during the catch and the ball was signed by Adam Jones.

She shared the photo on Father’s Day and tagged the Orioles on Instagram using their #HaveACatch. She won the team’s contest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch