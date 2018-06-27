BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A father and daughter pair of Orioles fans got to throw the first pitch at Camden Yards Tuesday.
Meredith Alcala threw the ceremonial pitch to her father Steve James. It was a recreation of what they did on her wedding day.
On May 19, Meredith and Steve shared a game of catch on the dance floor at Meredith’s wedding following a minute of dancing. They played the Orioles Magic song during the catch and the ball was signed by Adam Jones.
She shared the photo on Father’s Day and tagged the Orioles on Instagram using their #HaveACatch. She won the team’s contest.
Pops and I love baseball so much that we cut the traditional father-daughter dance short to play a game of catch to the Orioles Magic song with a ball autographed by @simplyaj10 😍 It was definitely one of my favorite memories from the day. Happy Father’s Day, @stevejamesusa! Thanks for everything, particularly for making me an @orioles fan! @masnorioles #haveacatch