OXON HILL, Md. (WJZ) — A 6-year-old girl who was injured after an electrical shock at MGM National Harbor remains in critical condition at a Maryland hospital.

Authorities say a man and the girl were shocked just before midnight Tuesday at the MGM National Harbor.

The condition of the man involved has not been released.

This incident remains under investigation.

MGM electrocution update,the incident continues as an ongoing investigation between multiple agencies. The cause remains under investigation. The condition of the 6 y/o remains unchanged as she is still listed is critical condition at a regional hospital — PGFD PIO (@PGFDNews) June 28, 2018

No further details have been released at this time.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook