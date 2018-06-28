ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ/AP) — Five employees of The Capital Gazette were killed when a sole gunman opened fire in their Annapolis newsroom Thursday afternoon.

Lt. Ryan Frashure of Anne Arundel County Police identified the victims as Wendi Winters, John McNamara, Gerald Fischman, Rebecca Smith and Rob Hiaasen.

Winters was the special publications editor. McNamara was a writer. Fischman was editorial page editor. Smith was a sales assistant. Hiassen was an assistant editor and columnist.

Gerald, Wendi, Rob, John and Rebecca. God. I can't comprehend this. They all were such wonderful people. My heart is in pieces. — Chase Cook (@chaseacook) June 29, 2018

I want to thank the first responders for all their work today, and the many journalists who came to cover our tragedy with empathy and respect. I cant talk about those we've lost yet. The loss is unimaginable. @capgaznews — Joshua McKerrow (@joshuamckerrow) June 29, 2018

GERALD FISCHMAN

Gerald Fischman, the editorial page editor at the Capital Gazette, was an “old-fashioned journalist,” a former editor of the paper said.

Steve Gunn remembered Fischman as “the master of AP style” who “made sure everything was just right.”

“He was famous for working long days and being very precise in his language and always making sure the editorial page reflected the heart of the newspaper,” Gunn said in an interview with The Associated Press.

Fischman had worked at the paper 26 years.

ROB HIAASEN

Journalist Rob Hiaasen’s family is “devastated” by his death, said his brother, author Carl Hiaasen.

Carl Hiaasen, a prolific novelist and a longtime columnist for the Miami Herald, confirmed that his brother, also a columnist and an editor, was one of the Annapolis victims.

In a brief phone call with The Associated Press, Carl Hiaasen said his family “was devastated beyond words” by the senseless killing of his brother at The Capital Gazette.

“He was the most remarkable person. So gifted and talented and dedicated to journalism,” he said, his voice choked with emotion.

Saying he was too wracked with grief to speak further, Hiaasen referred an AP reporter to something he had just posted to his Facebook page, describing Rob as one of the most “gentle and funny people I’ve ever known.”

Gunn, the former Capital Gazette editor, said Rob Hiaasen was a “gifted editor who had an aura of an artist around him who made people want to make journalism a beautiful craft.”

Rob Hiaasen, soft-spoken guy, who wrote about Annapolis' many secret spots.

Gerald Fischman, quiet with a dry sense of humor.

Wendi Winters, who never met a story she couldn't write or photograph.

Johnnie Mac, who envied me on my retirement.

Missing them. https://t.co/qSK4DKj3Ji — J.Henson (@JHensonPix) June 29, 2018

JOHN McNAMARA

John McNamara was a longtime staff writer at the paper.

Gunn said McNamara was workmanlike — “classic come to work and tell me what I need to do.”

REBECCA SMITH

Rebecca Smith was a sales assistant at the Capital Gazette.

WENDI WINTERS

Special publications editor Wendi Winters was “the heart of the newspaper,” Gunn said.

Winters was passionate about serving the community and a role model for younger journalist, he recalled.

“She was in many ways the best part of the newspaper in that she cared so much about the city,” he said.

Two years ago, Rob Hiaasen handed me a $50 gift card and note of congratulations when my wife and I bought a house. "Just a little something" to get us started. I used the gift to start Hiaasen Gardens in my backyard and often sent him harvest photos. He loved it. RIP, old friend pic.twitter.com/bGszvXUuav — Tim Pratt (@TPratt_Writer) June 29, 2018

According to CBS News, the suspected gunman was identified as 38-year-old Jarrod Ramos of Laurel, Maryland.

Ramos has had a longstanding feud with the newspaper, including filing a defamation suit against the paper, a former reporter and a former publisher in 2012. In 2015, Maryland’s second-highest court upheld a ruling in favor of the Capital Gazette.

Authorities said he would not cooperate during interrogations and did not have identification on him. The suspect also damaged his fingertips in an effort to avoid identification.

A U.S. official says the suspect was identified using facial recognition technology.

Law enforcement officials said the shooter was found hiding under a desk.

