BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A mysterious substance in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor is raising a lot of eyebrows.

Blue Water Baltimore, a group that has a mission to “restore the quality of Baltimore’s rivers, streams and Harbor,” reports a “major pollution event” is being investigated at the Inner Harbor.

They sent a scientist to the scene Tuesday afternoon after they received reports of cloudy plumes in the harbor.

The group says that it appears to have been caused by Baltimore’s storm drain system.

It appears to be sediment in the water, but more testing has to be done to determine what exactly is in the water.

Our Baltimore Harbor Waterkeeper team is investigating a major pollution event in the Inner Harbor today. Indications point to our storm drain system. Agencies have been alerted and are investigating. To report pollution call us at 443.908.0696 or go to https://t.co/gs973y9I6d pic.twitter.com/qeeS5XZwAX — Blue Water Baltimore (@BlueWaterBmore) June 28, 2018

Baltimore Fire also tweeted Thursday afternoon that the unidentifiable substance is not a hazard or threat to anyone walking in the area, according to preliminary tests.

#BCFD on scene at The Inner Harbor were an unidentifiable substance is in the water. Preliminary test showed no hazard or threat to anyone walking the Pavilion @MayorPugh50 @ChiefNilesRFord This is still a working incident @BaltimoreDPW pic.twitter.com/qfHOI05AuR — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) June 28, 2018

