BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new Guinness brewery will open in Baltimore County August 3, according to our media partner The Baltimore Sun. It will be the famous beer maker’s first U.S. brewing operation since the 1950s.

“We could have gone to a lot of other places in the country, but we chose Baltimore for a couple of different reasons,” said Tom Day, president of Diageo Beer Company, which owns Guinness.

“When you think about the history this site has and you compare it with Guinness, who’s been around for 258 years. The two of those together? A lot of magic can happen,” Day said.

The public will be able to tour the Guinness Open Gate Brewery & Barrel House, as well as attend taproom tastings and dining in it’s restaurant, Ryan Wagner, a brand ambassador for the beer-maker tells The Sun.

