HOWARD CO., Md. (WJZ) — Traffic on I-95 is backed up for miles after a tractor trailer caught fire near Route 32 on Thursday.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.

Only one lane is open to southbound traffic as of 12:30 p.m.

Crews on location 95 SB at 32 for a tractor trailer fire. Fire is under control but crews remain on scene with @MDSP Please avoid the area. #MDtraffic — Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) June 28, 2018

