BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A swimmer at the University of Alabama is becoming a social media sensation, and it’s not for his skills in the pool.

Sophomore Christian Strycker has been dubbed “Swim-Yonce” for his hip-shaking rendition of Beyonce’s dance moves.

But this isn’t a “one-night-only” performance.

Strycker was seen busting out “Single ladies” at another swim meet in March.

