BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the first time in three, there will be boxing again Friday night at Martin’s West — and the card features the sons of Baltimore’s world heavyweight champion Hasim “The Rock: Rahman.

WJZ’s Denise Koch watched as the brothers got ready to defend their family’s great legacy.

In 2000, Rahman won the state heavyweight title and at his side are his children, a daughter and two tiny sons. A year later, a city celebrated when he became the world heavyweight champion.

Those tiny sons are now men and those men are continuing the family legacy.

Twenty one-year-old Sharif “C3” Rahman made up his mind when he was 5 “to be the undisputed, undefeated world champion in multiple weight classes.”

“We want to raise our name higher and we want to be one of the greatest fighters and greatest families to ever fight in the sport,” he said.

So he and his brother, Hasim “Gold-blooded” Rahman, Jr. train together. Just like his dad, Hasim Jr. is a heavyweight and so far, no opponent has made it past one round. They learned from the world champ.

“He groomed me to be ready for anything anytime. In our house, when you’re walking around you gotta be ready to get hit. Yes, to get hit,” Hasim Jr. said.

Both Rahman sons are full-time college students, but every other waking hour is spent training and boxing.

“How does you mother feel about this?” WJZ’s Denise Koch asked.

“My mother always {watches] the fight like this,” Hasim Jr. said covering his eyes. “She rarely watches, but she’ll be screaming.”

Hasim Jr. has always been a heavyweight, over 200 pounds with a Gilman football scholarship. The family moved to Vegas for his dad’s career.

Tragically, a year ago, he lost his son at birth. Now, just like his dad, he fights for his boy.

“He’s with me every day now, a real life superhero,” Hasim Jr. said. “I’m gonna to prove it to him and I’m gonna prove it to the world.”

The match begins at 6:30 p.m.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook