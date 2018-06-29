CAPITAL GAZETTE SHOOTING: Suspect ID'd In Shooting At Capital Gazette Building | 4 Journalists, 1 Staffer Killed In Shooting | Suspected Gunman Faces Five Counts Of 1st Degree MurderGoFundMe Set Up For Victims | Capital Gazette Reporter Shares Chilling Details | Photos From The Scene
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan ordered Maryland flags to be lowered to half staff Friday in honor of the victims of the Capital Gazette shooting.

“With the lowering of the Maryland flag, we honor the dedicated journalists of our hometown newspaper in our state’s capital. To the family, friends, and colleagues at the Capital Gazette and its parent company, the Baltimore Sun, you have the deepest sympathies of a state in mourning,” said Governor Hogan. “There is no amount of clarity that will ever explain or nullify the pain that comes with losing so many lives for so little reason; journalism is a noble profession upon which our democracy depends, and we will fight to defend it.”

Anne Arundel County Police identified the victims as Wendi Winters, John McNamara, Gerald Fischman, Rebecca Smith and Rob Hiaasen.

Governor Hogan said the flags will remain lowered until sunset on Monday, July 2.

