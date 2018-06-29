ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan ordered Maryland flags to be lowered to half staff Friday in honor of the victims of the Capital Gazette shooting.

“With the lowering of the Maryland flag, we honor the dedicated journalists of our hometown newspaper in our state’s capital. To the family, friends, and colleagues at the Capital Gazette and its parent company, the Baltimore Sun, you have the deepest sympathies of a state in mourning,” said Governor Hogan. “There is no amount of clarity that will ever explain or nullify the pain that comes with losing so many lives for so little reason; journalism is a noble profession upon which our democracy depends, and we will fight to defend it.”

Governor Larry Hogan today released the following statement ordering Maryland flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor the victims of the shooting at the offices of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis on June 28: pic.twitter.com/nmngvhmv5b — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) June 29, 2018

Anne Arundel County Police identified the victims as Wendi Winters, John McNamara, Gerald Fischman, Rebecca Smith and Rob Hiaasen.

Governor Hogan said the flags will remain lowered until sunset on Monday, July 2.

