BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police need your help in locating 11 year-old Kamyah Mohammad.

Kamyah was last seen on Thursday June 28th in the 4000 block of Erdman Avenue. The boy is described as four-feet, eight-inches tall and weighs around 90 pounds.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and silver New Balance sneakers and riding a silver mountain bike.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the Baltimore City Police Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply call 911.

