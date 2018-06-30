CAPITAL GAZETTE SHOOTING: Prosecutor: Gunman Worked Methodically, Blocked Exit | How You Can Help Shooting Victims And Their Families | Vigil, Services Honor Capital Gazette Victims | Security Expert: 'All Of The Early Warning Signs Were There'Police Called Suspect No Threat In 2013Orioles Pay Tribute To Victims
BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police need your help in locating 11 year-old Kamyah Mohammad.

Kamyah was last seen on Thursday June 28th in the 4000 block of Erdman Avenue.  The boy is described as four-feet, eight-inches tall and weighs around 90 pounds.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and silver New Balance sneakers and riding a silver mountain bike.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the Baltimore City Police Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply call 911.

