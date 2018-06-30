BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles recognized fallen Baltimore County Officer Amy Caprio at their game Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels.

The team tweeted that Caprio, who was killed in the line of duty last month, was honored as one of its “Birdland Heroes.”

Today we recognized fallen Baltimore County Police Officer, Amy Caprio, who was killed in the line of duty, as one of our #BirdlandHeroes. Her husband, Tim Caprio, accepted the award on her behalf. pic.twitter.com/BFOIS4pskm — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 30, 2018

Her husband, Tim Caprio, accepted the award on her behalf.

Police say the 29-year-old officer was investigating reports of suspicious activity in Perry Hall on May 21 when one of the suspects drove at her and ran her over.

Four teenagers have been charged with her murder.

The night before, the Orioles paid tribute to The Capital Gazette shooting victims by placing five lilies at the press box seat reserved for the newspaper and holding a moment of silence before the game.

