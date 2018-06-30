BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a hit-and-run collision involving a UPS driver in Howard County.

The driver was out of his truck delivering packages in the 2300 block of Daniels Road in Ellicott City around 7:30 p.m. Saturday when someone driving a white, older model SUV traveling southbound entered the northbound lanes and struck him. Howard County Police say the SUV fled the scene without stopping.

The UPS driver, 27-year-old Charles Taylor Burr was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in critical condition, authorities say.

Investigators believe the suspect’s vehicle likely has damage to the driver side mirror. No additional details about the vehicle or driver are available at this time.

Anyone who sees a vehicle fitting this description should call 911.

An investigation is ongoing.

