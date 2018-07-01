BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police say officers were called to the 4000 block of Penhurst Avenue at 11:48pm for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found a shooting victim suffering from non-fatal wounds and were informed additional victim were seeking treatment at an area hospital.

Investigators discovered a total of six people were shot after an unknown suspect entered a backyard barbecue and started shooting.

The victims are a 17 year-old female shot in the leg, a 22 year old female shot in the ankle, a 22 year-old female shot in the thigh, a 22 year-old female shot in the ankle, a 23 year-old male shot in the ankle and a 23 year-old male shot in the hip.

All of the victims injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

