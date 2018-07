BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The man at the center of the controversial Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency retired from his position.

Thomas Homan was already planning to retire more than a year ago, when President Trump asked him to stay on as the head of the agency.

Customs and border protection deputy commissioner Ronald Vitiello will take over as acting director of ICE.

