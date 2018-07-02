BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are asking for the public’s help to find 72-year-old Alan Freedland.

Officials say Freedland was last seen July 1 in the 5600 block of Greenhill Avenue.

Freedland is described as 5′ 9″ and approximately 140 lbs. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and dark blue sweat pants.

Police ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.

His family and friends are concerned about his well-being.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook