Filed Under:Baltimore Police Department, missing adult

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are asking for the public’s help to find 72-year-old Alan Freedland.

Officials say Freedland was last seen July 1 in the 5600 block of Greenhill Avenue.

alan freedland Missing 72 Year Old In Baltimore City

Freedland is described as 5′ 9″ and approximately 140 lbs. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and dark blue sweat pants.

Police ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.

His family and friends are concerned about his well-being.

