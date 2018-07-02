CHARLES CO., Md. (WJZ) — Authorities say a 33-year-old man killed his 3-year-old daughter before turning the gun on himself Sunday evening.

According to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Brian Duncan Davis and Maddie Sabre Davis were found dead inside a pickup truck at Gilbert Run Park in La Plata, just after 7:30 p.m.

The investigation found that Brian had court-ordered visitation rights with Maddie, and was supposed to return her earlier on Sunday.

When he didn’t return his daughter on time, family members began searching for them.

They later found his truck at the park, and called police.

Authorities did recover a handgun inside the truck.

