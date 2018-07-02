BREAKINGMaryland Heat Advisory, Excessive Heat Warning For Tuesday From Noon To 8 P.M.
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMSalvation
    10:00 PMElementary
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:BGE, Power Outages

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than a thousand people are still without power Monday due to the heat.

On Sunday, WJZ reported that hundreds were without power due to heat-related issues. BGE said is was due to underground wiring malfuctioning and said they sent crews to locations where the outages were reported.

However on Monday, some BGE customers still reported outages in the Upper Fell’s Point, Little Italy and Patterson Park neighborhoods of Baltimore.

According to the power company’s outage map, 1,500 remain without power in the city.

This heat wave is expected to continue through the Fourth of July.

This is a developing story, stay with WJZ for the latest.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s