BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than a thousand people are still without power Monday due to the heat.

On Sunday, WJZ reported that hundreds were without power due to heat-related issues. BGE said is was due to underground wiring malfuctioning and said they sent crews to locations where the outages were reported.

However on Monday, some BGE customers still reported outages in the Upper Fell’s Point, Little Italy and Patterson Park neighborhoods of Baltimore.

According to the power company’s outage map, 1,500 remain without power in the city.

This heat wave is expected to continue through the Fourth of July.

This is a developing story, stay with WJZ for the latest.

